Forget Floor-to-Ceiling Windows. This $22.5 Million Manhattan Penthouse Comes With a Glass Roof.

Plenty of penthouses have floor-to-ceiling windows, but how many come with a glass roof? One Manhattan duplex is bringing windows to a whole new level—literally.

The unique abode, which has just been listed with Douglas Elliman, sits atop the luxe 40 Mercer condominium in Soho. The brainchild of American hotelier Andre Balazs and famed French architect Jean Nouvel, this 13-story tower was conceived as a deconstructed cube and it’s unconventional, to say the least. The penthouse pushes the boundaries, too, with giant glass panels that provide unrivaled views of the Big Apple.

Designed by architect Lee F. Mindel of Shelton Mindel & Associates, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home spans a total of 3,515 square feet. On the lower level, you’ll find a modern kitchen kitted out with high-end appliances and a dining room that opens onto a 145-square-foot private terrace. There’s also a giant living room with a retractable wall that allows you to turn the area into an outdoor loggia at the push of a button.

The free-floating metal staircase leads to a wood-lined office on the mezzanine and onto the upper floor. This level is dedicated entirely to the primary suite, which comes complete with a walk-in closet and ensuite. All the bathrooms have heated Terrazzo floors, while walnut millwork and Corian can be found elsewhere throughout the home.

The real highlight is the glass, though, which in itself is a work of art. Taking inspiration from the paintings of Piet Mondrian, some windows have sections that are tinted with red and blue. The surfaces have also been treated for UV protection and are set to optimize sunlight throughout different times of the day. All the windows also come equipped with automatic shades and specialized cooling/heating systems to keep the temp just right.

Outside of the home, 40 Mercer offers a full suite of amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, spa, terrace, courtyard and an underground parking garage. You’ll enjoy plenty of privacy, too, since the penthouse is one of just 40 units within the building and is accessible only via a secure elevator.

All told, the penthouse will set you back $22.5 million.

Check out more photos below: