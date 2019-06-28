These New $10 Million NYC Condos Offer 360-degree Views of Manhattan

Skyscraper living in Manhattan can have its challenges. As in what happens when you want to see both the sunrise and the sunset? Or take-in a view of Central Park and Wall Street?

The solution, of course; buy a condo that takes up the entire floor of a building, so you get breathtaking views in every direction.

That’s the new thinking at the slender, soon-to-be-completed 100 East 53rd—that’s 100e53 for short—high-rise on Midtown’s so-called “Billionaires’ Row.”

The building’s developers, RFR and Vanke, have decided to create 11 single-floor residences in this Foster+Partners-designed 63-story tower next door to the iconic Seagram Building on East 53rd Street.

Each unit will span 3,385 square feet, come with three bedrooms and three and a half baths, and take-up that all-important single floor. Asking price? From $10 million.

Explains RFR founder and property super-tycoon Aby Rosen: “These private-floor homes offer the exclusivity, serenity, and 360-degree views that come with owning an entire floor, but in a manageable size defined by the building’s elegant, slender silhouette.”

Alas the units won’t have the best-of-the-best views. Being located on floors 49 through 59, means the priciest penthouses on the remaining four upper floors will see further afield.

If you’re interested, however, you can still snap-up the building’s showcase 6,000 square-feet duplex penthouse that covers the entire 60th and 61st floors. It’s still up for grabs at a cool $65 million.

Each of the one-floor apartments come with direct, high-speed elevator access that exits you into your grand entry gallery lined in custom millwork. The north side of the apartment is dedicated to the living room and kitchen, the south side to the three bedrooms.

Certainly no expense has been spared when it comes to cooking. The kitchen is outfitted with Foster+Partners-designed wire-brushed oak cabinetry, Italian Carrara marble knife-edge countertops and backsplash, and an array of pro Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances.

Another major high-point, literally, is the master bedroom suite with its floor-to-ceiling windows offering jaw-descending views of the East River and south to the Chrysler Building.

The master bath features a 220-square-foot windowed dressing room along with stunning Travertino Striato Silver radiant heated floors, a freestanding soaking tub and separate shower and steam room. You won’t want to leave.

But if you can drag yourself away, there are world-class amenities to be savored within the building. Like taking a dip in the 60-foot black-granite-lined pool, or a work-out in a gym made up of cardio room, weight room, Pilates space, yoga studio, sauna, and steam room.

And don’t be surprised if you’re pumping iron next to an A-list celeb. Among 100e53’s future residents are George and Amal Clooney and their best buds, Cindy Crawford and hubby Rande Gerber.

Also within the building there’ll be two headliner restaurants from Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli. Le Jardinier on the ground floor will be all about healthy eating, while Shun on the second floor will meld French and Japanese cuisine.

And don’t worry, residents get priority reservations at both.