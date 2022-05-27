Manhattan’s Oldest Home, Built in 1795, Is Hitting the Market for the First Time in Over 200 Years

You now have a chance to own a piece of New York City history.

The oldest single-family home in Manhattan—that still functions as a residence—has just hit the market for $8.9 million. Located within the St. Marks Place Historic District in the East Village, the storied Federal-style abode was built in 1795 for Nicholas William Stuyvesant. He was a prominent New York landowner and the great-great-grandson of Peter Stuyvesant (you know, one of the Dutchmen who founded the Big Apple).

Fittingly sited on Stuyvesant Street in between East 9th and 10th streets, the townhouse is still quite elegant and well kept considering it’s weathered more than two centuries. Beyond the stately, red-brick façade, the spacious interiors span approximately 5,500 square feet. In contrast to many prewar NYC properties, the rooms here are well proportioned, since the home is a solid 24 feet wide.

The living quarters comprise five bedrooms and four and a half baths, along with a formal dining room, a lavish lounge room and a contemporary kitchen. One highlight is the artist studio, known as “the atelier,” which features a skylight and soaring, 16-foot ceilings. Another stand-out space is the landscaped patio, which is replete with leafy fruit trees.

The classic décor inside, meanwhile, complements the charming original features; it feels old fashioned but not drab. There are whopping eight fireplaces throughout, along with gorgeous wood flooring, classic moldings and a couple of deep clawfoot tubs.

What’s more, you’re a stone’s throw from the St. Mark’s Church and other historic buildings from the era—not to mention a short walk from the all the hot spots and eateries in the East Village.

According to listing agent Monica Rittersporn of the Corcoran Group, this is the first time the 227-year-old property has been offered to the public. It was traded within the family in 2014, but there are no records detailing the amount paid.

“I have been selling homes for over 30 years and this house is my absolute favorite,” Rittersporn told Robb Report via email. “Behind the simple Federal exterior are rooms with grand proportions, glorious light and amazing views.”

Check out more photos below: