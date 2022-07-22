This $23 Million Montecito Mansion Comes With Its Own Putting Green and Croquet Court

If you’re looking for a house with some history, this $22.5 million Montecito manse might be just the ticket.

Sitting on about 4 acres, the Neoclassical abode was built on the site of an early 1900s pavilion previously used for musical performances. Instead of fully tearing down the storied structure, the designers artfully incorporated it into the home. It’s now two bedrooms and a game room, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Not old enough for you? Consider the estate’s 200-year-old trees. Donna Hines, the current owner, told the WSJ that the evergreens are what sold her and her husband William Hines on the home. “We drove in, and there are two motor courts, and when we hit the second motor court I was left breathless,” she told the publication. “I couldn’t believe the trees, the eucalyptus.”

Of course, the 8,000-square-foot residence features many modern aspects, too. After the Hineses bought the four-bedroom house in 2012 for $7 million, they made quite a few changes. Many of the upgrades occurred outside, as the couple used the estate as a vacation home. The resort-style amenities now include a pool, a putting green, a bocce court, a croquet court and a tennis court.

Elsewhere on the grounds, there is a renovated guesthouse with one bedroom and one bathroom. The Hineses also planted an orchard and expanded the gardens. To top it off, the leafy oasis offers a stunning view of the surrounding Santa Ynez Mountains.

Donna said the couple is selling the Montecito manse because they’re building a new house and a winery in another part of Santa Barbara County. That choice means that their quite spectacular—and quite sporty—California pad could now be yours.

Marsha Kotlyar of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

