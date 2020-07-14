This Marcel Breuer-Designed Mansion on the Hudson Can Be Yours for $4.2 Million

If you’ve ever wanted to own a property designed by one of the illustrious Harvard Five, now’s your chance. A mid-century mansion penned by modernist architect Marcel Breuer hit the market on Monday for a cool $4.2 million.

Hungarian-born Breuer rose to prominence in the ‘40s, alongside fellow heavyweights John M. Johansen, Landis Gores, Philip Johnson and Eliot Noyes. He designed this Westchester property in 1953 for his friends George and Vera Neumann. It was purchased in 2014 by a pair of dedicated Breuer fans, who had previously restored two of the architect’s designs in Litchfield County, CT.

The couple completed a painstaking restoration, which took a total of four and a half years, to get the 4,064-square-foot residence back to its former glory. The hard work paid off, too. In 2019, the pair won the Excellence in Historic Preservation award from the Preservation League of NYS.

The one-of-a-kind home sits on 3.5 hilltop acres and comes complete with Hudson River views. It has an angular silhouette that’s unequivocally retro and a bright façade full of primary colors that would make Piet Mondrian proud.

Inside, the one-level home has been carefully rebuilt in keeping with Breuer’s style and updated with all the requisite 21st-century luxuries. The modern living space has floor-to-ceiling glass on both sides and offers views of the river to the west and a private courtyard to the east. The home has six generous bedrooms, four bathrooms and an adjoining guest house which is equally as stunning.

Breuer’s signature slate flooring runs throughout and the architect also designed the living room sofa, a Honduras cypress in the headboard in the main bedroom and matching Honduras cypress ceilings that are featured in both the main and guest house.

Outside, there’s a private terrace and a pool that almost floats over the horizon for picturesque sunset views. If you wish to take a dip in cooler weather, there’s also an indoor pool.

Sotheby’s International Realty is selling the property and has deemed it “one of the famed architect’s finest works.” If you find yourself interested in the property but can’t make an in-person visit, the home is available for virtual showings.

Check out more photos of Breuer’s masterpiece below: