This Marie Antionette–Inspired Estate in Barcelona Lets You Live Like a Royal for $25 Million

A Versailles of your very own? In Barcelona, one newly listed manse takes inspiration from Marie Antoinette’s famous French palaces.

The European-style estate was built in 2019, but you wouldn’t know that based on its old-world appearance—although, that’s precisely the point. The château stretches roughly 15,000 square feet and features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. There’s also a slew of lavish features: Think elaborate gardens encompassing the grounds and a Verona marble staircase at the entry reminiscent of the palatial Petit Trianon.

“It is typical to see newer homes evolving architecturally and adopting more modern trends and styles, so it is interesting to see anytime a homeowner that is trying to go after a more historic look,” listing agent Victoria Burukina of Barcelona and Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty tells Mansion Global. Despite its 18th-century aesthetic, the property isn’t void of all modern conveniences. It has a large swimming pool with an outdoor kitchen in the backyard, as well as an an eight-car garage.

As you might expect, the interiors here are as grand as their muse. That is, if you’re into over-the-top opulence. On the ground floor, you’ll find an ornately decorated entrance hall, two guest rooms and a chef’s kitchen outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and a dumbwaiter. The main living room is a visual feast with soaring coffered ceilings and an eye-catching design.

“As soon as you set foot inside, you feel as though you have almost shrunk in size,” Burukina tells the listing site. “The height of the ceiling and the open space of the living room provide this astonishing feeling of elegance and grandeur that is only found in very special properties. That is probably one of the more impactful parts of this home, how big and open the space is.”

On the bottom level, there’s a home theater with a bar, lounge, movie screen and velvet drapes. Ferran Ybargüengoitia/Barcelona & Costa Brava Sotheby’s International Realty

Elsewhere, a sprawling master suite takes up the entire second floor. The space has been decked out with a gas fireplace, two walk-in closets and dual bathrooms. On the third level, you’ll find a sizable outdoor terrace with its own kitchen, a dining and sitting area, plus a hot tub that overlooks the city and the sea. Downstairs in the basement, a stylish sound-proofed cinema awaits with a projector, bar and a fireplace. There’s even a stage and red-velvet curtains that make it feel like a real movie theater.

If you have an affinity for excess like the former Queen of France, the whole spread would cost you a cool €24.6 million ($25 million).

