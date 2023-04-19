This Marrakesh-Style Manse on the SoCal Coast Just Hit the Market for $13 Million

This latest listing in California is bringing a touch of Marrakesh-inspired design stateside.

Located in the affluent community of Pacific Palisades, the striking old world–style manse at 15217 De Pauw St is a new three-story build with a rooftop spanning 9,705 square feet. The modern home is set on the rim of the Via Bluffs with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a four-car garage. Designed by Metro Capital Builders, it boasts an airy indoor-outdoor design with ties to the natural landscape, as well as a number of skylights and large sliding doors that let light in to illuminate its interiors. The retreat-like abode is now on the market for a cool $12.7 million.

The home’s dining room area set next to a fireplace Christopher Amitrano

A vaulted foyer awaits you in the entryway, alongside views of a second-floor lounge area and an overhead skylight. It leads down into the main floor of the residence where more walls lined with Venetian plaster fill the space and accent a floating staircase. Elsewhere on the first level, you’ll find an open-plan living room, dual fireplaces, an office, and a guest suite. Of course, no home is complete without a stunning chef’s kitchen: Unique Viking ranges, a walk-in pantry, Ornare cabinetry, and Cosentino Dekton countertops are just a short walk away from a spacious dining area and two other lounge spaces.

The old-world feel throughout the space, reminiscent of Marrakesh, is introduced on that main level via curved, carved out wall spaces and decorative black fencing seen from inside the home. Taking the elevator up, you’ll find the primary suite off in its own designated wing—complete with dual closets, a wet bar, a fireplace, and two balconies. Your guests can choose from four other bedrooms on the second floor that each includes its own en-suite bathroom. A laundry room and office space round out the top level, and you can access a scenic-view rooftop deck for breathtaking mountain and ocean views.

View of the pool’s decorative tiles, alongside black fencing and guard rails. Christopher Amitrano

An all-encompassing space with high-end amenities, meanwhile, lies on the home’s lower level. Here, you can access a home theater, a climate-controlled wine cellar, a gym, a large laundry room and two additional guest suites, as well as a reception area with a full bar and kitchen. Sliding doors back on the main level doors open out to the spacious backyard, with multiple patios, a barbecue island with a pizza oven, seating for alfresco dining, and a pool lined with decorative tiles that evoke the beautiful works found in Marrakesh’s towering mosques.

Co-agents Aaron Kirman, Lucas Cintra, and Emily Gaul of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate hold the listing.

Click here for more images of the mansion.