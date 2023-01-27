This $7.5 Million Marshall Lewis-Designed LA Manse Just Hit the Market for the First Time in Nearly 40 Years

When does architecture become art? In the case of one sculptural Los Angeles manse that just hit the market, it’s when a home looks something like this.

The artist-designed abode was custom-built by the late Marshall Lewis, who was best known as a world-class painter before becoming a renowned architect. Located in the posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood, the property spans a whopping 5,000 square feet and offers up five bedrooms, five baths, an attached studio and a three-car garage. According to agent Alexandra Pfeifer of Sotheby’s International Realty, the sellers have owned the roughly 14,000-square-foot lot since the ‘60s. However, the property’s original home was torn down and replaced with Lewis’s modernist masterpiece in 1987. Now, the luxe mansion can be yours for a cool $7.49 million.

A custom-built, Marshall Lewis-designed home in Los Angeles just listed for $7.49 million LA Light Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty

Similar to his watercolor works, the palatial pad is sculptural and contemporary in its form. Its curving exterior shields large, exposed cement pillars. Inside, you’ll find soaring, angular ceilings clad in redwood paneling, glossy tile floors and huge walls of glass that afford views of the leafy surroundings. The grounds here are populated with giant, mature sycamores. Plus, the residence sits next to a running creek. The two-story living room holds a stone fireplace and a set of French doors that open up to the expansive back patio. Nearby, there’s a circular-shaped music room, a family room with its own bar and a super stylish chef’s kitchen.

The contemporary interiors feature redwood paneling throughout LA Light Photography for Sotheby’s International Realty

Upstairs leads you to the primary suite which sports a fireplace, sitting room, double closets and a private balcony where you can chill among the treetops. A children’s wing is also located on this level, outfitted with two suites that are connected by a large bathroom. Outside, there’s a sprawling, grassy lawn with multiple seating areas for lounging. In addition, a sparkling, rock-lined swimming pool and spa looks as if it’s organically risen from the ground—which is no doubt intentional.

Click here to see all the photos of Brooktree Road.