This Luxe Croatian Hotel Just Unveiled New Residences to Make Your Adriatic Sea Vacation Permanent

One of the most popular hotels along the Adriatic Sea hopes to attract a more permanent set of vacationers with the debut of brand-new residences.

The five-star Maslina Resort, a Relais & Châteaux property in Hvar, Croatia, opened its doors in 2020 with 50 rooms and suites and five sumptuous villas. Now, the resort, which focuses on cultural heritage, wellness, art, and sustainability, is entering the residential sector with a set of villas and residences for guests who are seeking a more permanent vacation or a home to add to their real estate portfolio.

The locally sourced timber and stone blends into the natural landscape. Maslina

Maslina is designing five turnkey villas and 12 residences, set for completion between 2024 and 2025, next to the resort. Each structure will fit with the contemporary design of the resort and include red terracotta, limestone rocks, and dark green, pine-colored accents throughout. Each villa has a gourmet kitchen, large living room, heated infinity pool, private garden, Jacuzzi, sauna, and fitness area. Floor-to-ceiling windows on several sides of each home flood the rooms with plenty of natural light and connect you with the surrounding nature. The villas, which start at $3.28 million (or €3 million) are the largest accommodations and range from four to five bedrooms. The residences will have two to three bedrooms and start at $875,000 (or €800,000).

Each villa and residence has a private pool. Maslina

The brand’s eco-conscious principles, like using local and sustainable building materials, are carried on through the residential project as well. They are designed with cross-laminated timber from sustainably managed forests nearby, which reduces building emissions by 25 percent and provides enhanced thermal and acoustics. The facade of each structure has even been specifically color-matched to the bark of the Mediterranean pines found throughout the area. The homes also feature stone from the neighboring island of Brac.

Not only will owners have full access to Maslina Resort, but as part of the Maslina Privileged Owners Program, the resort will fully manage each home through services like housekeeping, maintenance, emergency repairs, spa discounts, and concierge services. There’s also a rental program for each owner to receive up to 6 percent of the property per year in rental income, while guaranteeing owners four weeks of usage per year.

A bedroom overlooking the sea. Maslina

Maslina Resort and the residences are located in Maslinica Bay and just outside of one of Europe’s oldest towns: Stari Grad. It’s situated among five acres of lush, pine forest with panoramic views of the Adriatic Sea. The hotel’s amenities include a spa with treatment rooms, a beauty salon, Finnish sauna, steam bath, Turkish hammam, and cold plunge; two heated pools; a pool lounge area shaded by olive trees; an organic beach garden; a children’s playroom; boutique; a library; boardroom; and restaurants and bars. The hotel can also arrange activities from hiking and sightseeing to private boat charters and cultural excursions.