This $13 Million Massachusetts Equestrian Estate Has Room for All Your Horses—and Your Mustangs

Calling all horse enthusiasts.

A sprawling equestrian estate in Milton, Mass. is up for grabs for $12.95 million. Nestled amid the picturesque Blue Hills Reservation, the idyllic abode has private access to more than 7,000 acres of conversation land—ideal for hitting the trails on foot, or, should you prefer, atop a horse. The gated property features a five-bedroom main home, an 1,800-square-foot carriage house, multiple stalls and an exercise pen.

In addition to an exclusive entrance to nearby parks, the estate spans an impressive 8.2 acres and offers an underground eight to 16-car garage. Needless to say, there’s plenty of room to store both your steed and prized auto collectibles. Elsewhere on the property is a 350-square-foot patio that has its own outdoor kitchen, fire pit and seating area—an ideal place to retreat after an action-packed day of trail riding. The main attraction caters to the hippophiles—a 2,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art equestrian center. The stable includes multiple stalls and an adjacent exercise pen.

Of course, if you’re not one for horsing around, this turnkey residence provides enviable amenities such as an office, a fully loaded gym and a movie theater. The owners, who built the home in 2017, personally selected and imported wood from premier Italian craftsmen for the interior and exterior.

Inside the five-bedroom main house, there are also seven bathrooms, a full kitchen and a formal dining room. The living room offers endless amounts of natural light through French doors that connect to the patio. The centerpiece here is a grand, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace that gives the space a rustic vibe. Additional accommodations come in the form of a detached guest dwelling. The 1,800-square-foot carriage house has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a full kitchen. “540 Hartland’s craftsmanship and attention to detail both inside and outside the home is unrivaled,” notes the listing.

