Quantcast
×
RR One

This $13 Million Massachusetts Equestrian Estate Has Room for All Your Horses—and Your Mustangs

With a 16-car garage and its own stables, this place was designed for people who like both kinds of horsepower.

Massachusetts Equestrian Estate Courtesy of Cutter Luxe Living

Calling all horse enthusiasts.  

A sprawling equestrian estate in Milton, Mass. is up for grabs for $12.95 million. Nestled amid the picturesque Blue Hills Reservation, the idyllic abode has private access to more than 7,000 acres of conversation land—ideal for hitting the trails on foot, or, should you prefer, atop a horse. The gated property features a five-bedroom main home, an 1,800-square-foot carriage house, multiple stalls and an exercise pen.

Related Stories

In addition to an exclusive entrance to nearby parks, the estate spans an impressive 8.2 acres and offers an underground eight to 16-car garage. Needless to say, there’s plenty of room to store both your steed and prized auto collectibles. Elsewhere on the property is a 350-square-foot patio that has its own outdoor kitchen, fire pit and seating area—an ideal place to retreat after an action-packed day of trail riding. The main attraction caters to the hippophiles—a 2,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art equestrian center. The stable includes multiple stalls and an adjacent exercise pen. 

Massachusetts Equestrian Estate

Equestrian center.  Courtesy of Cutter Luxe Living

Of course, if you’re not one for horsing around, this turnkey residence provides enviable amenities such as an office, a fully loaded gym and a movie theater. The owners, who built the home in 2017, personally selected and imported wood from premier Italian craftsmen for the interior and exterior.  

Massachusetts Equestrian Estate

Living room.  Courtesy of Cutter Luxe Living

Inside the five-bedroom main house, there are also seven bathrooms, a full kitchen and a formal dining room. The living room offers endless amounts of natural light through French doors that connect to the patio. The centerpiece here is a grand, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace that gives the space a rustic vibe. Additional accommodations come in the form of a detached guest dwelling. The 1,800-square-foot carriage house has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a full kitchen. “540 Hartland’s craftsmanship and attention to detail both inside and outside the home is unrivaled,” notes the listing. 

Click here to see all the photos of this Massachusetts equestrian estate.

Massachusetts Equestrian Estate

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Homes for Sale

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad