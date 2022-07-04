Inside the $42 Million Beverly Hills Home of the MatchesFashion Founders

A contemporary masterpiece owned by fashion heavyweights just landed on the market.

Listed by Tom and Ruth Chapman, the co-founders of MatchesFashion, the 6,287 square-foot home resides in Beverly Hills’s Trousdale Estates, a wealthy enclave filled with homes designed by some of the country’s finest midcentury-modern architects.

The Chapman’s home was built in the 1960s and has since undergone extensive renovations by Los Angeles-based design firm Studio Shamshiri. Though the five-bedroom, six-bathroom abode sits on less than an acre of land, it still offers breathtaking views of the Los Angeles skyline alongside towering ceilings, an opulent reception room, formal dining area, a study and a detached studio that are all designed to balance out its modern appeal.

The gated property includes separate guest quarters, an outdoor pool, plush media room, a large kitchen and three-car garage. Best of all, the grand primary suite has its own poolside veranda.

The British couple bought the home for $24 million in 2017, and it took Studio Shamshiri a total of four years to remodel the residence. “The home is incredibly tasteful, elegant and exceptionally well done,” agent Carl Gambino of Compass says in a statement. “Package the exquisite design work with the phenomenal views and you have a property that is unlike anything else on the market today.”

In 1987, the Chapmans founded their business in Wimbledon. It was the first multi-brand retailer to introduce designers like Prada and Bottega Veneta to UK shoppers. A company opened a standalone store in 1992 that sold menswear exclusively. The duo has since expanded their retail empire to include 14 stores across London and an ecommerce site, which launched in 2016.

The Beverly Hills property they’re selling is currently one of the top 50 most expensive homes in LA (on-market), as well as one of the largest residences available within the Trousdale Estates. And the new owner will take their place as neighbors with a few top names in entertainment including Jennifer Aniston, David Space and Jane Fonda.

Carl Gambino of Compass and Dena Luciano of Douglass Elliman are listing the $42 million property.

Check out more images below.