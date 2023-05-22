This Modern Maui Estate Is Like a Bond Hideaway. Now It Can Be Yours for $7.5 Million.

When you think of classic Hawaiian architecture, open-air designs and thatched detailing comes to mind. This newly listed property, however, defies that tradition.

The $7.5 million home on Maui’s North Shore—located on a two-acre plot—stands out with its almost brutalist-looking concrete exterior and block shape. Listed by agent Georgie Hunter of Hawai’i Life Real Estate Brokers, the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath property is modern through and through but still touts those lustworthy beach views. Plus, it’s a custom-made abode that has won numerous awards for its design.

There are two Brutalist-style concrete structures on the property. Georgie and Murray Hunter

Here, you get not one but two tiered concrete structures. The first is a 924-square-foot office with extensive Pacific Ocean views and a garage underneath. The modernly designed space has two large panes of floor-to-ceiling windows, perfect for appreciating the views on either side. A spacious living area, a bathroom, and a room that can be used as a bedroom or a studio round out the structure.

Just below the garage and office is the standalone 988-square-foot cottage. You’ll find high ceilings and polished concrete floors throughout; elsewhere, a gas fireplace, an outdoor shower, an expansive lanai, and an outdoor deck with panoramic ocean views are stand-out details. The home is set far back from the cliff, so there’s plenty of manicured lawn space for those who love to entertain or wish to add more to this lovely modern compound. The property also features a fruit orchard with citrus and bananas.

The living room. Georgie and Murray Hunter

The home is also fully self sustainable. It’s located in Ho’olawa Point, an off-grid community of just five lots perched above the sea cliffs. This green home has its own PV power supply, a water catchment system, and a shared well. It also has a living green roof above the main cottage that helps to cool the house while also uniquely allowing it to blend into the natural landscape.

Hawaii’s real estate market has been heating up since the pandemic, with billionaires such as Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle founder Larry Ellison scooping up large pieces of property, though each have since had some controversy surrounding the purchases. And while the tropical architecture and design seem to reign supreme in most Hawaiian properties on the market, there seems to be a new trend of modern, cosmopolitan-style homes popping up—including this high-fashion home in Honolulu.

Click here for more pictures of 454 Ho’olawa Road.