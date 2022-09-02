This $26.5 Million Maya Lin-Designed Apartment Could Become Palm Beach’s Most Expensive Penthouse

Few can tap an in-law to give their home a modern refresh. But that’s exactly what Erving and Joyce Wolf did back in 2000 when the couple asked their daughter-in-law, the renowned Maya Lin, to renovate their Palm Beach penthouse. The stylish result just hit the market—and if it sells for anywhere near its $26.5 million asking price, it could set a record for the most expensive penthouse sold in the tony Florida enclave.

The 5,076-square-feet oceanfront condo boasts a contemporary design with four bedrooms and five and a half baths. The home’s 9-foot-tall ceilings support floor-to-ceiling windows that provide exceptional views of the ocean from the living room, dining room and library. The foyer, designed to accommodate the Wolfs’ collection of American art, features wood-paneled walls that’ll tastefully display your own prized works.

The penthouse spans half of the Leverett House condominium’s fourth floor and was originally purchased for $6 million. It’s one of just six in the 1980s structure at 110 Sunset Ave, Dana Koch of the Corcoran Group told Robb Report.

Aside from the property’s gorgeous hardwood floors and spacious living areas, there are a few other notable features. In the kitchen, for example, you’ll find gray stone countertops that contrast with white cabinetry and steel appliances. The primary suite includes not one but two bathrooms that each include a walk-in closet.

When you need a breath of fresh air, you can walk out onto the home’s 1,300-square-foot wraparound terrace, which has ample seating space and serene views of the oceanfront. On the ground level, meanwhile, you’ll have access to the building’s pool and your own cabana. Property amenities also include a doorman and parking, of course.

Erving Wolf, who died in 2018, was an oil and gas executive. His wife, meanwhile, endowed a gallery for American art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. American designer and sculptor Maya Lin was married to Daniel Wolf, one of the couple’s sons, until his death last year. In an email to the Wall Street Journal, she claims to have designed the home as a gift.

“The apartment when we first saw it had potentially wonderful views to the water but was partitioned off by a more traditional separation of formal rooms,” she told the WSJ. Similar to her other projects, the designer opened up the space and used natural wood and materials like limestone which “helped [the penthouse] reflect and respond to the color of the ocean.” Lins designs have been used for museums, schools and a few other private homes.

When asked what kind of buyer is best suited for the home, listing agent Koch described “someone that is looking for a one-of-a-kind ocean view,” but also said the home would work for “the high-end art collector who wants to utilize the wall space for their own collection.” But whoever ends up buying it will own

