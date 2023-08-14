Hollywood Mogul Megan Ellison Lists Two Residences in New York’s Historic Police Building

Megan Ellison, the prolific film and TV producer daughter of billionaire Larry Ellison, recently listed two residences in a historic former police station in downtown Manhattan for a combined $7.2 million.

Called the Police Building, the Belle Epoque-style landmark building in Manhattan’s Little Italy neighborhood was built in 1909 and served as Manhattan’s police headquarters until 1973. It was converted into luxury residences in 1988.

On top of its historical importance, the ornately detailed building is also notable for its high-profile residents, including Space Gallery St. Barth co-founders Paolo Nicola Rossini and Maria Angela Ventura, who have their place up for sale, and reality star-turned-real-estate agent Kelly Bensimon, whose apartment is available for rent at $28,500 per month. Past residents include Calvin Klein, Linda Evangelista, and Cindy Crawford, to name a few.

The Police Building in downtown was renovated to a luxury co-op in the 1980s. belterz

The two co-ops, both outfitted with high-end appliances and fixtures, include a one-of-a-kind one-bedroom unit listed for $3.7 million and the two-bedroom apartment next door that’s available for $3.5 million. For those with deeper pockets, there’s an opportunity to combine the two residences for a total of about 3,200 square feet.

The larger unit, on the top floor of the building, spans 1,770 square feet and has one bedroom and one bathroom. The pinnacle of the home is the massive domed bedroom, which showcases a restored iron structure, wide-plank oak floors, and exposed storage along the perimeter of the room. Natural light is provided by a small oval window and a huge central skylight. Elsewhere, there’s a cozy living and dining area that’s open to the kitchen, which offers a six-burner range, a sleek concrete island, and a couple of cushioned built-in banquettes for casual meals.

The bespoke apartment’s creature comforts include Nuheat radiant-heat flooring, Nest-controlled central air conditioning, a sophisticated sound system, and a projector with a drop-down viewing screen. There are views of Manhattan to the east, west, and north.

The slightly smaller second unit has a more conventional layout, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Highlights include an open-plan living and dining room, a modern kitchen, high ceilings, several skylights, and plenty of storage.

In close proximity to Little Italy, Nolita, and SoHo, the Police Building has 24/7 doorman and concierge services, as well as a fitness center and greenery-filled terrace.

Ellison’s bi-coastal real estate portfolio also includes an estate in Beverly Hills, which she purchased in 2016 for $15.5 million.