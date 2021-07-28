Quantcast
×
RR One

Miami’s Aston Martin Residences Unveils 7 Sprawling New Penthouses

The Biscayne Bay skyscraper, with its private superyacht marina, should be completed by the end of 2022.

Aston Martin Residences Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences

Aston Martin Residences, the sail-shaped, super-tall Miami condo building, has launched a new fleet of penthouses and residences as it sets course to complete construction next year.

The curvaceous 66-story skyscraper at 300 Biscayne Bay Blvd. has revealed seven penthouses (out of a final total of 391), starting on the 56th floor, and 38 smaller “Line 01 Signature Residences”, which start on the 15th floor. The penthouses, two of which have already sold, are a minimum of 8,800 square feet in size, and range in price from $16.7 million to $25 million. The lower-floor apartments, which all face the ocean, start at a still-generous 3,600 square feet and a $5.525 million price tag, and come with access to the building’s members-only community.

Related Stories

Aston Martin Residences

A bedroom in one of the penthouses.  Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences

These new condos are a supporting act for the building’s crowning glory: a $50 million, 27,000-square-foot triplex penthouse which is still for sale, and comes complete with a rare Aston Martin Vulcan supercar. The Residences is now 75 percent sold, with ten floors still to build by the end of 2022.

Shared amenities will be spread out over 42,275 square feet between the 52nd and 55th floors, connected by a glass staircase. With a gym, spinning studio, boxing gym, virtual golf room, private dining room, catering kitchen, business center, kids’ playroom, two cinemas, a full-service spa and beauty salon, residents need never leave. A 52nd floor gallery promises a rotating collection of contemporary art, while the jutting deck of the 55th floor holds an infinity pool, sky bar and lounge, and pool deck with cabanas. Should you wish to do some real sailing, a private deep-water marina, the only one in downtown Miami, is next door and waiting for your superyacht.

Aston Martin Residences

Shaped like a sail, the building is set next to a private superyacht marina.  Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences

Signature Collection owners have a bespoke Aston Martin DB11 Coupe or DBX Riverwalk Edition at their disposal, along with priority access to the marina and dedicated butler service. Meanwhile, the new penthouse apartments each comes with its own pool, gym and staff quarters. Interior renderings show a minimalist expanse of white marble and floor-to-ceiling windows with uninterrupted views of Biscayne Bay.

The building, which stands on the Downtown Miami waterfront where the Miami River meets Biscayne Bay, is Aston Martin’s first residential development. German Coto, CEO of developer G&G Business Developments, says it will be the tallest residential property south of New York.

Check out more images of the penthouses below:

Aston Martin Residences

The penthouse dining area.  Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences

 

Aston Martin Residences

The kitchen.  Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences

 

Aston Martin Residences

A bathroom with sauna and freestanding tub.  Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences

 

Aston Martin Residences

All units have expansive water views.  Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin Residences

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Homes for Sale

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad