Miami’s Aston Martin Residences Unveils 7 Sprawling New Penthouses

Aston Martin Residences, the sail-shaped, super-tall Miami condo building, has launched a new fleet of penthouses and residences as it sets course to complete construction next year.

The curvaceous 66-story skyscraper at 300 Biscayne Bay Blvd. has revealed seven penthouses (out of a final total of 391), starting on the 56th floor, and 38 smaller “Line 01 Signature Residences”, which start on the 15th floor. The penthouses, two of which have already sold, are a minimum of 8,800 square feet in size, and range in price from $16.7 million to $25 million. The lower-floor apartments, which all face the ocean, start at a still-generous 3,600 square feet and a $5.525 million price tag, and come with access to the building’s members-only community.

These new condos are a supporting act for the building’s crowning glory: a $50 million, 27,000-square-foot triplex penthouse which is still for sale, and comes complete with a rare Aston Martin Vulcan supercar. The Residences is now 75 percent sold, with ten floors still to build by the end of 2022.

Shared amenities will be spread out over 42,275 square feet between the 52nd and 55th floors, connected by a glass staircase. With a gym, spinning studio, boxing gym, virtual golf room, private dining room, catering kitchen, business center, kids’ playroom, two cinemas, a full-service spa and beauty salon, residents need never leave. A 52nd floor gallery promises a rotating collection of contemporary art, while the jutting deck of the 55th floor holds an infinity pool, sky bar and lounge, and pool deck with cabanas. Should you wish to do some real sailing, a private deep-water marina, the only one in downtown Miami, is next door and waiting for your superyacht.

Signature Collection owners have a bespoke Aston Martin DB11 Coupe or DBX Riverwalk Edition at their disposal, along with priority access to the marina and dedicated butler service. Meanwhile, the new penthouse apartments each comes with its own pool, gym and staff quarters. Interior renderings show a minimalist expanse of white marble and floor-to-ceiling windows with uninterrupted views of Biscayne Bay.

The building, which stands on the Downtown Miami waterfront where the Miami River meets Biscayne Bay, is Aston Martin’s first residential development. German Coto, CEO of developer G&G Business Developments, says it will be the tallest residential property south of New York.

Check out more images of the penthouses below: