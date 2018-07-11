This Miami Beach Mansion Comes with an NBA Half Court and Manmade Lagoon

Built in 2016, the 14,498-square-foot waterfront estate at 4567 Pine Tree Dr. in Miami Beach was made for ballers. The contemporary two-story abode comes with an official NBA half court and basketball hoops that were installed according to NBA regulations. White oak floors and 20-foot ceilings give the newly installed gym a modern feel, while the nearby steam room, shower, and massage room allow players to easily cool off after a game.

Impressive though it may be, the basketball court isn’t the only thing that makes the house stand out. Made of exposed concrete, stone, wood, and disappearing

walls of glass, the two-story home blends into natural, tropical landscaping designed by Raymond Jungles, Inc. A 200-foot elevated bridge snakes through the property, extending over a jungle-like setting and manmade lagoon where residents can swim with a bevy of colorful fish. Concrete stilts and teak slats elevate the pathway, providing a bird’s-eye view of the lush plants that line the one-of-a-kind lagoon.

The property also comes with a heated saltwater pool and a waterside covered patio with a summer kitchen, fire pit, and sunken lounge area with benches carved out of tree trunks. If you prefer boating to swimming, there’s a dock that can accommodate a 90-foot yacht.

Inside, six bedrooms (including a master suite with an en suite bath and dressing room) await. Four of the bedrooms face the lagoon, and each one has sliding glass doors that open to a patio area where residents can glimpse Collins Avenue and the Eden Roc and Fontainebleau hotels. And a 3,000-square-foot flex space near the entrance can be used as an art gallery or gym, depending on the owner’s preference. Interiors and furnishings were overseen by designer Jader Almeida and Artefacto.

The home has been listed by the Jills for $25.75 million.