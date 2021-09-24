This $15 Million Miami Mansion Has Parking for 12 Cars and a Deep-Water Dock for Your Boat

Got an extensive marque collection? You’ll want a suitably stylish den to stash it in then. Thankfully, a glossy new Miami home with a garage that has room for not two, not four, but 12 cars has just hit the market. Great for gearheads, if they’ve got a spare $14.9 million on hand.

The residence is a new build situated in the city’s Belle Meade neighborhood. Like most contemporary mansions, it has a glassy, geometric façade that looks a bit like a big, open-air box. That aesthetic may not be for everyone, but it’s nothing if not statement-making.

Altogether it’s a 8,200-square-foot home with five beds and five and a half baths. Interior highlights include a shiny new kitchen designed by renowned Italian brand Veneta Cucine, a glass elevator that can zip residents from the building’s basement to its uppermost floors and a built-in sound and security system.

But, since it’s Florida, part of what you’re paying for is what’s outside the house. Here you get 100 feet of waterfront plus a 50-foot infinity edge pool that seems to disappear into the water just beyond. It also has a 10-foot waterfall, which distinguishes it from the many, many other infinity pools in the Miami area.

For outdoor entertaining, there’s a spacious covered patio with a kitchen. The property takes advantage of its proximity to the water too, as it’s equipped with both a deep-water dock and a boat lift—great for the yachting set.

In addition to the jaw-dropping garage, which houses six Tesla power walls, the art gallery is also an interior standout. The space can also be used as a library or office—whatever suits your needs—but it’s currently staged as a place to display art, complete with a motorcycle on display.

In other words, if you collect something, there’s likely space to display it beautifully here. Check out more photos of the Florida digs below: