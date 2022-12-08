This $7.5 Million Miami Home Comes With an Indoor Slide for Kids and Kids at Heart

If you’re looking for your home to be your playground—quite literally—this Miami property is just for you.

The $7.5 million Pinecrest manse comes equipped with all the usual features, but what sets it apart from your typical abode is its whimsy. Most prominently, that sense of fun is found in a custom wooden slide that jettisons you from the upstairs family room to the downstairs one. It’s the ideal feature for kids, or even just for those of us who never lost our youthful spirit.

The indoor slide. Zoltan Prepszent/Brown Harris Stevens

Installing the slide was the idea of the developer Todd A. Migon, who dreamt it up in 2019, according to the New York Post. Along with that entertaining addition, the almost 9,500-square-foot property comes with six bedrooms and five and a half baths. The primary suite upstairs is a particular showstopper, with tons of space and a massive bathroom housing a rainfall shower right beneath the skylight.

Elsewhere, you’ll find a chef’s kitchen perfect for hosting dinner parties and a wine cellar for storing all your favorite bottles—though maybe avoid sipping and sliding. You won’t even have to leave your home for work or working out, as it comes with both an office and a home gym. Outside, the full summer kitchen makes the most of the Floridian weather, as does the heated pool.

The backyard. Zoltan Prepszent/Brown Harris Stevens

While everyone can enjoy those amenities, sports fans have a few specific reasons to be excited. If you’re into tennis, you can practice your swing on the court in the backyard. And maybe one of your athlete neighbors will even stop by to take advantage of the basketball hoop: Listing broker Francine Tomas at Brown Harris Stevens told the Post that NBA stars such as Dwyane Wade, Lamar Odom and Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway have all lived in the Pinecrest suburb.

That’s a pretty stellar lineup, if you ask us. And if you do strike up a convo with your well-heeled fellow residents, you better invite them in for a ride down the slide. Not even an all-star could pass up that opportunity.

Click here to see all the photos of the Miami home.