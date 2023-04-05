Miami’s Largest Oceanfront Estate Hits the Market for $100 Million

Multimillion-dollar homes are abundant in the Miami area, but only one estate holds the title of the largest single-family oceanfront property—and now it can be yours.

The one-and-a-half-acre trophy manse Golden Beach has hit the market with an eye-watering price tag of $100 million. For the hefty nine-figure sum, the palatial residence offers up a whopping 250 feet of pristine beach frontage with unobstructed views of the Atlantic. It also comes with pre-approved plans for a swanky 10-bedroom, 30,000-square-foot home should you choose to renovate.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a magnificent estate with 250 feet on the ocean to create a dream home that epitomizes beachfront living at its best,” says Danny Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group, in a press release.

The largest single-family oceanfront property in Miami is on the market for $100 million The Jills Zeder Group/1 OAK STUDIO

Originally constructed in the ‘90s, the residence is currently owned by Edith Newman and her late husband, Joel Newman, who founded Craig Electronics. The couple scooped up the parcel for $1.5 million and custom-built the abode with nine bedrooms and 11 full baths. According to The Wall Street Journal, which reported on the listing when it was being handled by Serhant, the family was in the middle of a remodel when Joel passed away in May of 2022, which explains why the 25,867-square-foot interiors remain raw and unfinished. Some of the most notable features that are currently on display include a large swimming pool and a sprawling outdoor patio.

The home comes with pre-approved plans for a 10-bedroom, 30,000-square-foot residence The Jills Zeder Group/1 OAK STUDIO

The ultra-exclusive Golden Beach community is most known for its world-famous shopping, fine dining restaurants, and, of course, upscale mansions. In fact, the luxury Florida enclave has played host to celebrities such as Bill Gates, Ricky Martin, and Tommy Hilfiger. “I’ve been in this business for over 30 years and have sold some of the most significant properties in the country,” adds Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group. “Not once has a beachfront property of this magnitude ever been available.”

Danny Hertzberg, Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber, and Jon Mann of The Jills Zeder Group share the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 355 Ocean Boulevard.