This $30 Million Miami Penthouse Comes With an Insane Million-Dollar Bathroom

Miami is known for its beachfront luxury residences, so developers are always looking for ways to set their projects apart. This incredibly posh three-story pad in the Regalia in Sunny Isles tower has done just that, thanks in part to renown designer Charles Allem.

The $29.9 million penthouse comes fully furnished with gorgeous pieces, many of which are custom for the unit. What this place does especially well is make the primary suite for the owners the ultimate sanctuary. There are actually two master bedrooms—one labeled the “Grand” master—and a primary en suite bathroom that was a million dollars in the making. It’s entirely clad in beautifully veined Calacatta marble (seamlessly bookmatched) with a separate sauna, steam room, private terrace, hydrotherapy couples tub and dual showers, water closets and vanities. A unique manicure sink is located on one of the vanities.

The primary suite also includes dual walk-ins, naturally, and one of our favorite features, which is taking off as a trend: the “midnight bar,” so you can have that little dram of fine Scotch more conveniently before drifting off.

And that’s just one of the 10,755-square-foot home’s six full bathrooms (there are another two half-baths). The other five bedrooms are also en suite, including the staff quarters on the first floor, with spacious closets.

Allem’s design firm, CAD, included custom millwork and light fixtures and fine finishes throughout the penthouse, from the grand entryway to the built-ins in the family room on the first floor. The stone dining table seats 12, and a stone and glass wine room sits behind the bar. The stone continues to the kitchen counters, which are atop Poliform Italian cabinetry. Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances round out the space.

The first floor also holds a game room, with a designer billiards table and a bar, as well as a movie theater with surround sound.

Take the glass-walled elevator up a floor to the bedrooms and private spa. There’s also a separate living room for guests with a custom bar, wine fridge and television.

The final artful touch is on the condo’s third floor—a stunning rooftop with private pool, an outdoor kitchen and a fully equipped indoor bar. A retractable canopy can help shade loungers from the hot midday sun. A full bathroom rounds out the deck, so you never need to leave until you have to.

The Regalia at Sunny Isles development was completed in 2014, but this designed penthouse offering is brand-new. The tower’s common amenities include a doorman and secured lobby, a clubhouse, two pools, cabanas and a business center.

Adam Kaufman of Pordes Residential Sales and Marketing holds the listing.