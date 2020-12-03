Quantcast
This $30 Million Miami Penthouse Comes With an Insane Million-Dollar Bathroom

And a private rooftop pool with 360-degree views.

Sunny Isles Photo: Andrew Goldstein

Miami is known for its beachfront luxury residences, so developers are always looking for ways to set their projects apart. This incredibly posh three-story pad in the Regalia in Sunny Isles tower has done just that, thanks in part to renown designer Charles Allem.

The $29.9 million penthouse comes fully furnished with gorgeous pieces, many of which are custom for the unit. What this place does especially well is make the primary suite for the owners the ultimate sanctuary. There are actually two master bedrooms—one labeled the “Grand” master—and a primary en suite bathroom that was a million dollars in the making. It’s entirely clad in beautifully veined Calacatta marble (seamlessly bookmatched) with a separate sauna, steam room, private terrace, hydrotherapy couples tub and dual showers, water closets and vanities. A unique manicure sink is located on one of the vanities.

The primary suite also includes dual walk-ins, naturally, and one of our favorite features, which is taking off as a trend: the “midnight bar,” so you can have that little dram of fine Scotch more conveniently before drifting off.

And that’s just one of the 10,755-square-foot home’s six full bathrooms (there are another two half-baths). The other five bedrooms are also en suite, including the staff quarters on the first floor, with spacious closets.

regalia sunny isles miami

The shower and jetted tub look out on the terrace and to the ocean beyond.  Photo: Andrew Goldstein

Allem’s design firm, CAD, included custom millwork and light fixtures and fine finishes throughout the penthouse, from the grand entryway to the built-ins in the family room on the first floor. The stone dining table seats 12, and a stone and glass wine room sits behind the bar. The stone continues to the kitchen counters, which are atop Poliform Italian cabinetry. Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances round out the space.

The first floor also holds a game room, with a designer billiards table and a bar, as well as a movie theater with surround sound.

Sunny Isles

The private rooftop pool  Photo: Andrew Goldstein

Take the glass-walled elevator up a floor to the bedrooms and private spa. There’s also a separate living room for guests with a custom bar, wine fridge and television.

The final artful touch is on the condo’s third floor—a stunning rooftop with private pool, an outdoor kitchen and a fully equipped indoor bar. A retractable canopy can help shade loungers from the hot midday sun. A full bathroom rounds out the deck, so you never need to leave until you have to.

Sunny Isles

The wine room serves as a backdrop to the bar.  Photo: Andrew Goldstein

The Regalia at Sunny Isles development was completed in 2014, but this designed penthouse offering is brand-new. The tower’s common amenities include a doorman and secured lobby, a clubhouse, two pools, cabanas and a business center.

Adam Kaufman of Pordes Residential Sales and Marketing holds the listing.

regalia sunny isles miami

The Poliform kitchen.  Photo: Andrew Goldstein

Sunny Isles

The stone dining table.  Photo: Andrew Goldstein

regalia sunny isles miami

The primary ensuite’s sauna and steam room.  Photo: Andrew Goldstein

regalia sunny isles miami

One of two master bedrooms.  Photo: Andrew Goldstein

Sunny Isles

The guest living room looks out on to wraparound terraces.  Photo: Andrew Goldstein

Sunny Isles

The screening room  Photo: Andrew Goldstein

Sunny Isles

Another of the home’s six bedrooms.  Photo: Andrew Goldstein

Sunny Isles

The gorgeous view.  Photo: Andrew Goldstein

 

