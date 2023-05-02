Inside a $37 Million Miami Penthouse With Its Own Rooftop Garden Oasis and Sweeping Ocean Views

There’s no shortage of spectacular new condo buildings in Miami and throughout South Florida. But for buyers looking for a residence that’s a cut above the rest, Penthouse West at the Perigon is one of the most sophisticated residences in Miami Beach.

The first penthouse to be unveiled at the new condo building, the $37 million abode is spread over two stories. 5,685 square feet of interior space hold four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and grand living spaces, while an additional 6,487 square feet create an outdoor oasis. The home, perched atop the modern 17-story tower, also has sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean, the beach, and the growing Miami skyline. The building—including the penthouse—features interiors from designer Tara Bernerd, known for her ultra-luxury projects ranging from single-family homes to yachts to condo towers. She integrated high-end finishes throughout the entire property, as well as organic fabrics that complement the stone, wood, and glass features.

The kitchen. The Boundary

Of the home’s many impressive design elements and amenities, the double-height great room’s 22-foot ceilings steal the show. This area is the heart of the residence and connects to a wraparound terrace. Here, Bernerd used a muted color palette with materials such as Italian walnut, European white oak, and honed white marble. The light-filled penthouse feels like a five-star resort, with its high-end accents and designer touches for decor-conscious residents. Each room also has its own private terrace spaces and en suite bathrooms with dramatic soaking tubs.

Indoor-outdoor living is a defining feature of Penthouse West, and in addition to the many outdoor terraces, you’ll find a private landscaped rooftop. Gustafson Porter + Bowman, the same firm responsible for the greenery around the Eiffel Tower, led the charge here as well, designing the penthouse’s garden as well as the landscapes found in the property’s amenities. Elsewhere, the home has a private, 30-foot infinity-edge pool, a sundeck, a full outdoor summer kitchen, and outdoor dining.

The pool. The Boundary

“As the global elite consider adding a Miami residence to their collection, it became clear that the market needed a new oceanfront trophy residence that would impress an eclectic clientele,” says Jay Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman. “Penthouse West is a home that will quickly capture the attention of a worldly, sensible buyer that appreciates space, privacy, and refined design.”

The rooftop terrace. The Boundary

The Perigon has more than 20,000 square feet of amenity space for its residences, including a breakfast and sunset lounge and a residents-only private restaurant and speakeasy led by chef Shaun Hergatt, who has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants. There’s also an oceanfront swimming pool with cabanas, a terraced fitness center, a private salon, a screening room, a children’s playroom, and a billiards room.