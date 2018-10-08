Marble Gets Its Moment in This Miami Residence

Marble has long been used to elevate spaces and make a dramatic statement in the home, but it’s traditionally been limited to select areas: book-matched marble in the bathroom, perhaps, or a striking center island in the kitchen. But this four-bedroom residence at 1643 Brickell Ave Unit 2905 in Miami, Fla., takes marble to a whole new level by incorporating it everywhere—and we do mean everywhere.

The 4,030-square-foot renovated unit in a high-rise that overlooks the water features custom Calacatta gold marble throughout, from the kitchen to the living room to the dining room. Though it might sound like too much marble at first mention, the placement (marble floors in some areas, marble counters in others) guarantees that its use is elegant and tasteful without being overpowering. A private foyer opens to the open-concept living room, where marbled floors lead to floor-to-ceiling walls of glass overlooking the ocean and cityscape. Glass doors open to a spacious balcony with room for an alfresco dining table or lounge chairs.

Back inside, the modern Poliform-designed kitchen boasts marble floors as well as a marble center island. Stainless-steel appliances and a glass-enclosed wine cooler create a state-of-the-art space made for entertaining. The kitchen opens to a formal dining area (also with marble floors), which is distinguished with a sinuous light fixture hanging overhead.

The marble motif continues in the master bath, which has a little bit of everything (think marble walls, floors, and counters) as well as a glass-encased walk-in shower and deep soaking tub. His-and-her walk-in closets and a walkout balcony overlooking the city round out the master bedroom’s amenities. If that’s still not enough marble for you, consider buying marble serving pieces and candleholders for your home.

Daniela Bonetti and Darryl Fox of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing. It’s currently on the market for $6.4 million.