Inside a Sleek $8.75 Million Florida Manse That Once Made Cameos in ‘Miami Vice’

Still love Crocket and Tubbs? This Ponce David manse once made cameos in Miami Vice back in the ’80s but has since ditched its Hollywood vibes for something a little more refined.

An extensive renovation helped this former party pad in Florida regain its mojo. The sleek, contemporary-looking residence offers eight bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms and spans an impressive 40,075 square feet. An entertainer’s compound at heart, you’ll find a spacious wine cellar, a heated saltwater swimming pool and even a lifeguard house from the iconic Nikki Beach in the backyard. Fortunately, there are no pastels in sight. Oh, and as you might expect, there’s no shortage of amenities.

“This home is a gem blending architecture from the golden age of Miami in the ‘80s and ‘90s, with modern features that add a touch of the Miami style we all know and love today,” says listing agent Liz Hogan of Compass. “The future buyer is sure to fall in love with the originality—and of course, the bragging rights of living in a home that was featured in Miami Vice.”

Unsurprisingly, the abode is as sharply dressed as the show’s leading men, thanks to tasteful furnishings from Artefacto. (Side note: On top of its $8.75 million asking price, everything is available for purchase, including the artwork and accessories.) When it comes to overall curb appeal, the pearly white manse is carefully hidden behind a continuous concrete wall, plus a lush forest of trees. How’s that for privacy?

Additional extravagances include a climate-controlled wine cellar with enough space to hold over 900 bottles, as well as a hot tub, summer kitchen and a billiards room. Elsewhere you’ll find an indoor bar, chef’s kitchen and multiple living areas spread across its 8,855 square feet of interiors. As part of the property’s revamp, it’s also been outfitted with more than 40 solar panels, plus an EV charging station. Although, if your vintage car collection is anything like Sonny Crockett’s, you won’t be needing it.

