Miami’s Brickell Offers Truly One-of-a-Kind Residences

After being tapped by South Florida developer Swire Properties Inc. to design the model units at Rise, a luxury condominium atop the $1.05-billion Brickell City Centre mixed-use development in Miami, Fla., interior designer Steven Gurowitz set about creating 10 one-of-a-kind dwellings. The recently unveiled Now by Steven G. units each come with a distinct style and ambience. One unit designed with artists in mind shows off a collection of dramatic artwork, while another one created for a modern enthusiast comes with mid-century modern furniture, upholstered pieces, and geometric furniture.

From island elegance and natural hues to bold velvets and rich leathers, each model offers a unique contemporary living space for those looking for refined luxury. Bold mirrored walls, natural grass cloth, and nautical artwork are just a few of the distinctive details that grace the collection. Ranging from 982 square feet to 4,754 square feet, the one- to three-bedroom units come fully furnished and boast Italian cabinetry, marble floors, convertible dens, and open-floor kitchens. Positioned in the heart of Miami, the vibrant residences embrace the natural surroundings with wrap-around balconies and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.

Designed by renowned architectural firm Arquitectonica with public spaces crafted by Richardson Sadeki, the condominiums provide access to a half-acre amenity deck with heated lap pools, a Hammam spa and salon, a state-of-the-art fitness center, library and tea lounge, children’s playroom, and entertainment suite. “The upscale collection was designed to elevate the new urban lifestyle that Brickell City Centre offers, with sweeping city and water views, as well as proximity to an expansive retail center with 120 storefronts and four levels of unparalleled shopping, dining and entertainment venues,” says Maile Aguila, senior vice president of residential sales for Swire Properties Inc.

Prices start in the mid $600,000s, and completion is scheduled for the end of the year.