This 1954 Midcentury Masterpiece Near LA Could Be Yours for $1.7 Million

Back in 1954, noted architect Jack Corey crafted this striking midcentury modern home for his parents. Located on the suburban outskirts of Los Angeles, in the San Gabriel Valley’s quaint city of Sierra Madre, the house was completed while he was still a student at USC’s School of Architecture. Eventually, he claimed the place as his own—holding on to it until about seven months ago. That’s when he decided to sell the property for $1.2 million to L.A.-based real estate design and development firm HabHouse, which subsequently embarked upon a quick but extensive renovation of the place. Newly polished and looking much like the post-and-beam heaven it’s always been, the place is up for sale, this time asking slightly under $1.8 million.

Nestled at the end of a serene cul-de-sac, on a gently sloped street-to-street parcel of a quarter-acre near the base of the Angeles National Forest, the redwood-clad structure has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Nearly 1,500 square feet of single-level living space is bedecked throughout with custom birch cabinetry, Japanese-sourced tile, sliding Shoji-style doors, plywood partitions and clerestory windows, plus restored vintage accessories and hardware. Expansive glass walls and doors topped by overhanging eaves open to patios and gardens from almost every room, while framing panoramic mountain and city lights views.

A covered brick walkway meanders its way to the front door, which opens to a spacious living room sporting a massive floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. An adjacent dining area leads through a doorway and into the galley-style kitchen, which has been updated with new cabinetry and appliances. There is one bedroom and bath situated near the entryway, pus a couple of additional bedrooms in a separate wing of the house connected by a bathroom—each of the fully tiled baths boasting colorfully hued fixtures in retro shades of pale pink and blue.

Outdoors, the newly landscaped grounds host a grassy yard with several spots for al fresco dining and lounging. Elsewhere on the lot is a utility room, plus a detached rear two-car garage topped by a trellised deck that’s ideal for entertaining. The listing is held by Nate Cole of Suprstructur, and Joey Kiralla and Michelle St. Clair of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Check out more images of the property below.