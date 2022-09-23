This $13 Million Japanese ‘Minka’ House in Beverly Hills Has a Floating Tea Room

This mid-century home is grounded in Japanese design.

A minimalist residence in Beverly Hills has just hit the market and for a cool $12.9 million, it could very well be your new Zen-like sanctuary. The modular abode integrates minka architecture, and the design echoes many of the same details found in this traditional style of Japanese housing. Think clean lines, lots of natural wood and period hardware. There’s also a koi pond, massive shoji screen walls and a floating chashitsu—or tearoom—across its 7,500 square feet.

The mid-century modern time capsule was built in 1960 by Jack A. Charney, a disciple of California architect Richard Neutra. “This unique compound [has] an impressive architectural pedigree,” listing agent Stephanie Younger of Compass tells Mansion Global. Off the circular driveway, a lush garden courtyard with tranquility at its core is sure to have you feeling centered before entering the home. Once inside, the interiors are decidedly modern but still embrace the Eastern “less is more” philosophy.

A mid-century Japanese minka just listed for $12.9 million in Beverly Hills Christopher Lee

In the living room, you’ll find a suspended mantle fireplace, exposed beams, a wood ceiling and a Shoji screen that offers up views of the front courtyard. Nearby is a chef’s kitchen, formal dining room, wine cellar and a tasting room. Taking cues from the time period and location in which it was built, the lounge has a sunken bar and Capiz light fixtures that exude Old Hollywood glamor.

The California home includes Japanese design details including a detached tearoom and a meditation deck Christopher Lee

One of the many standout features here is the planted atrium outfitted with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, which you can enter via the library. Elsewhere on the main floor, the minka has six en suite bedrooms—all with access to the outdoors. In the primary bedroom, one is greeted by gilded, gold-foiled wallpaper, along with built-in bench seating.

To add to the property’s calming nature, a yoga or meditation room can be found at the rear. Nestled within the lawn space out back, a Cyprus-shaped pool, stone walkways and pond make this minka truly feel like a hidden hideaway.

