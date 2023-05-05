Miranda Priestly’s N.Y.C. Townhouse From ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Can Be Yours for $27.5 Million

A townhouse? On the Upper East Side? Groundbreaking. Well, it is if it’s Miranda Priestly’s.

The New York City pad that played the editor-in-chief’s abode in David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada film has hit the market for a whopping $27.5 million. But that’s really just a small price to pay for a piece of pop-culture history. The limestone digs that Meryl Streep’s iconic character resided in was originally built in 1906 by architect Stanford White and redesigned a century later in 2005. And by the looks of it, the foyer hasn’t changed much since they shot the movie in 2006.

The 22-foot-wide townhouse comprises seven bedrooms and four sprawling terraces, spread across six stories. Inside, you’ll find a surprising array of modern amenities including a gym, a library, and recreation room. Most notably, there’s also a custom half-basketball court on the roof, plus a Jacuzzi. Of course, if you’re more interested in the period details, the 12,000-square-foot spread still retains many of its original architectural elements, such as the woodwork.

The Upper East Side townhouse that starred as Miranda Priestly’s home in The Devil Wears Prada just listed for $27.5 million Krisztina Crane at Evan Joseph Studio

The formal gallery has been decked out with a marble fireplace and Murano chandelier. Just past the entry, the infamous corridor that Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) stepped through sports a powder room, a carpeted spiral staircase, and two coat closets. Though it’ll be up to you to decide which one to hang your dry-cleaning in. Across from the foyer is a swanky den, wrapped in Anigre paneling. Elsewhere, the eat-in kitchen is complete with Sub-Zero and Viking appliances, gingham marble floors, stainless-steel and Carrara marble countertops, and industrial lighting from the 1930s.

The third floor holds the prized primary bedroom. Naturally, it has its own Juliet balcony, a fireplace, and a massive walk-in closet. The en suite bathroom feels just as lavish with a soaking tub, a custom vanity, and five-foot oculus windows. Rounding out the historic home are unexpected pops of turquoise. Or is it lapis? To quote the magazine mogul: “It’s actually cerulean.”

Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group holds the listing.

