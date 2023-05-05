Miranda Priestly’s N.Y.C. Townhouse From ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Can Be Yours for $27.5 Million

A townhouse? On the Upper East Side? Groundbreaking. Well, it is if it’s Miranda Priestly’s.
The New York City pad that played the editor-in-chief’s abode in David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada film has hit the market for a whopping $27.5 million. But that’s really just a small price to pay for a piece of pop-culture history. The limestone digs that Meryl Streep’s iconic character resided in was originally built in 1906 by architect Stanford White and redesigned a century later in 2005. And by the looks of it, the foyer hasn’t changed much since they shot the movie in 2006.
The 22-foot-wide townhouse comprises seven bedrooms and four sprawling terraces, spread across six stories. Inside, you’ll find a surprising array of modern amenities including a gym, a library, and recreation room. Most notably, there’s also a custom half-basketball court on the roof, plus a Jacuzzi. Of course, if you’re more interested in the period details, the 12,000-square-foot spread still retains many of its original architectural elements, such as the woodwork.
The formal gallery has been decked out with a marble fireplace and Murano chandelier. Just past the entry, the infamous corridor that Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) stepped through sports a powder room, a carpeted spiral staircase, and two coat closets. Though it’ll be up to you to decide which one to hang your dry-cleaning in. Across from the foyer is a swanky den, wrapped in Anigre paneling. Elsewhere, the eat-in kitchen is complete with Sub-Zero and Viking appliances, gingham marble floors, stainless-steel and Carrara marble countertops, and industrial lighting from the 1930s.
The third floor holds the prized primary bedroom. Naturally, it has its own Juliet balcony, a fireplace, and a massive walk-in closet. The en suite bathroom feels just as lavish with a soaking tub, a custom vanity, and five-foot oculus windows. Rounding out the historic home are unexpected pops of turquoise. Or is it lapis? To quote the magazine mogul: “It’s actually cerulean.”
Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group holds the listing.
Click here to see all the photos of 129 E 73rd Street.