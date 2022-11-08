‘Dirty Dancing’ Producer Mitchell Cannold Is Selling His Midcentury Mansion in New York for $6 Million

Mitchell Cannold wants you to have the time of your life in upstate New York.

The Dirty Dancing producer listed his midcentury mansion in the idyllic town of Pound Ridge last week for just under $6 million. Cannold bought the property in 2015 for $2.6 million and has since spent another $2 million on upgrades. He also enlisted architects Gilles Depardon and Kathy Ogawa to execute the home’s design, which was inspired by artist Maya Lin’s Wavefield work at Storm King in nearby Windsor.

Located 35 miles from Midtown Manhattan, the secluded abode is ideal for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. In fact, it’s aptly christened The Sanctuary. It lives up to that name, too, with six acres of land and 7,700 square feet of interior space.

Outdoor patio. Daniel Milstein Photography

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom pad has an expansive layout and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the forest landscape. Upon entry, the open foyer overlooks the two-story living room and leads to a Scavolini-designed gourmet kitchen with an indoor/outdoor breakfast room that is perfect for entertaining.

On the first floor, the primary suite connects to a private deck with more leafy vistas. Elsewhere on this floor, you’ll find a library, an office and two guest bedrooms with a shared bathroom. The lower level, meanwhile, features another guest bedroom, a laundry and a private cinema designed by Cannold himself. As part of the updates, heated floors were installed throughout and new bathrooms were added.

Outside, you can enjoy the sizable 50-foot pool, the four-person hot tub or the surrounding lake. There is also a three-car garage for your prized rides. To top it off, the estate has been featured in commercials for Diet Coke, Zara, Samsung and Bruno Magli over the past few years. Rest assured, it turns into a sanctuary once the lights and cameras are away.

