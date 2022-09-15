This Epic $30 Million Florida Mansion Comes With Its Own Moat and Boat Dock

OK, this Manalapan mega-mansion doesn’t exactly look like a castle—but it does have its own moat.

The sprawling 15,000-square-foot manse in Florida’s most exclusive enclave sits right between the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway. It checks all the boxes when it comes to seaside living, too. The $29.9 million estate offers a whopping 250 feet of water frontage, along with a private yet expansive eight-bedroom residence, a five-car garage, a large swimming pool and a boat dock.

Construction wrapped on the custom-built home just last year, and it’s clear that transparency was a major feature. Think floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, retractable walls, a floating staircase and even a see-through wine cellar. Another highlight is the property’s grand entrance; it’s accessed by a stone path that’s surrounded by a miniature version of a moat. Unusual for Florida, and anywhere else, for that matter.

The interior features Italian porcelain walls and flooring. Mike Ruiz/Become Legendary

Inside, the two-story pad has an airy, contemporary feel thanks to 26-foot ceilings, multiple glass chandeliers and Italian porcelain walls and flooring. The generous living quarters include not one but three kitchens, six bars, seven terraces and four lounges. If that’s not enough, there’s also a 10-seat screening room, a gym and a cigar lounge.

The primary suite has wall-to-wall glass and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway. Mike Ruiz/Become Legendary

If you want a quiet moment alone, you can take the glass elevator to the second floor where you’ll find a reception area and eight lavish suites. The primary suite is the standout, of course, with wall-to-wall windows, dual walk-in closets, a midnight bar, a glass seating area and an oversized terrace.

Interestingly enough, the outdoor area is what sets this abode apart from others in the area. It comes with a sparkling pool, a spa and an outdoor shower. What’s more, there’s a grand gazebo, a summer kitchen and a hibachi grill out the back.

It certainly sounds like this castle is worth crossing a moat for.

Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

