Quantcast
RR One

‘Modern Family’ Producer Steve Levitan Lists His Malibu Beach House for $16 Million

The oceanfront home in Malibu is something of a steal at $16 million.

31444 Broad Beach Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Malibu

Steve Levitan is best known for producing 250 episodes of the popular television series Modern Family, but his long career in television also includes executive producer and writer credits for shows such as Wings and Frasier. He’s a well-known figure in Malibu, especially on Broad Beach, where the home he and his wife, Krista, have raised their own family in is located. They’ve just listed the 6,714-square-foot oceanfront mansion for $15.95 million.

Related Stories

The home is just a short stroll down the sand to Pierce Brosnan’s compound, which the actor listed for $100 million in September.

Levitan’s Cape Cod-style place has views of the Pacific from nearly every bedroom and balcony, as well as has plenty of space for both entertaining and a quiet retreat for every member of the household.

From the street, like many houses built into the cliffside enclave, the six-bedroom, seven-bath home looks like an unassuming single-story ranch, with the main entrance sandwiched between three garage bays. But devotees of the area know better: This house descends several levels straight to the sand. You just need to jump in the elevator to make your way down.

31444 Broad Beach

The home’s unassuming street entrance  Photo: Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Malibu

The primary bedroom suite includes its own private deck, a fireplace and sitting area, a gym, massive walk-in closets and soaring cathedral ceilings. The other five bedrooms are also all suites, one intended for staff quarters, but new owners can make it their own, of course.

The great room, with its soaring ceiling, opens to the sea on one side and the kitchen and dining areas on the other. Finishes such as crown molding add warmth to the space. There’s also another separate living room, a home office and, for those chilly mornings post surfing, a hot tub.

31444 Broad Beach

One of the home’s six bedrooms  Photo: Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Malibu

No pool is on the premises, but that’s not really an issue. If you crave laps, there’s the ocean, of course, but there’s also the neighborhood club’s pool and friendly clubhouse down the road. At just under $16 million, this home is something of a bargain in tony Malibu, as Coldwell Banker listing agents Kimberley Pfeiffer and Don Richstone know.

31444 Broad Beach

The primary bedroom’s en suite bath  Photo: Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Malibu

31444 Broad Beach

The sitting room inside the primary suite  Photo: Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Malibu

31444 Broad Beach

One of two walk-in closets in the master  Photo: Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Malibu

31444 Broad Beach

The home gym  Photo: Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Malibu

31444 Broad Beach

The living room leads out to the sand  Photo: Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Malibu

31444 Broad Beach

Another of the home’s bedrooms  Photo: Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Malibu

31444 Broad Beach

The kitchen  Photo: Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Malibu

31444 Broad Beach

The great room opens to the massive main deck.  Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Malibu

31444 Broad Beach

Outdoor living is part of the lifestyle here.  Photo: Mac Hayward

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Homes for Sale

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

2 for 1 gift offer. Ends soon!

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad