Lust-Worthy Amenities Mix With Stunning Vistas at This Modern L.A. Retreat

Ever find yourself daydreaming about settling into a just-like-new residence teeming with extra-enticing amenities—a custom-designed closet inspired by Saint Laurent, for starters? Or maybe sleek interiors bathed in marble and stone, all the while providing sweeping ocean and city lights views via expansive walls of glass? Your desires finally could be realized, because this tricked-out showpiece in the Hollywood Hills just popped up for sale at a dash under $10 million.

Tucked away on a hillside parcel of land spanning just over a third of an acre, in the desirable Doheny Estates neighborhood high above the Sunset Strip, the property was originally built in the late 1960s. Last sold in 2016 for $6.8 million, the four-bedroom, five-bath home has since undergone an extensive redesign courtesy of its current pop singer owner Camryn Magness, the daughter of billionaire investor and film producer Gary Magness

The result is almost 5,000 square feet of two-story living space boasting light hardwood floors, high ceilings, art-ready walls and pocketing glass doors for seamless indoor-outdoor environs, plus a Sonos sound system, security cameras, fingerprint access and a generator. There’s also an attached garage out front with a glassy door and room for two cars.

In addition to breathtaking views, a focal point of the living room is the massive ebony-hued fireplace floating atop a raised hearth. Anthony Barcelo

Expect to be wowed from the outset by a sprawling entry foyer that flows to a stylish living room showcased by a massive ebony-hued fireplace that floats atop a raised hearth. There’s also a formal dining room sporting a large picture window, and sleekly designed gourmet kitchen outfitted with an eat-in island, top-tier stainless appliances and a handy TopBrewer machine that can be controlled via an iPad.

Making a statement on its own is the sizable primary bedroom, where you’ll find a large two-way fireplace that connects on the other side to a luxe bath equipped with heated floors, dual vanities, a spa tub and steam shower. That snazzy Saint Laurent-inspired closet also can be found here, complete with ample built-ins, a pop-up TV and dressing area.

A bespoke closet inspired by Saint Laurent is only part of the allure when it comes to the primary bedroom. Anthony Barcelo

Elsewhere is a game room, screening room with loft seating and an office; and outdoors, the private grounds host a heated pool and an oversized spa flanked by a sundeck, along with two gas fire-pits—one by the pool and the other surrounded by cozy seating—and even an enclosed run for your four-legged friend.

The listing is held by Fred Dapp and Christian Name of The Agency.

Click here for more photos of 1654 N. Doheny Drive.