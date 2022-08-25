This $12.9 Million California Oasis Comes With a Custom Rooftop Sauna and City Views

It’s almost as if this San Francisco abode was designed with wellness in mind.

The Russian Hill residence, which has just hit the market for $12.9 million, comes equipped with a ton of features to please the health and wellness set. (We’re looking at you, Gwyneth.) The sprawling four-floor pad sports a serene wood-clad interior that gives a good dose of zen, plus a rooftop deck with a custom sauna. Spanning 4,818 square feet, the living quarters comprise four en suite bedrooms and five and a half baths. It also offers some 1,300 square feet of outdoor space.

The Greene Street property underwent an extensive renovation in 2019. It has the feel of a contemporary oasis, with prime views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz and Downtown San Francisco. “This Russian Hill architectural masterpiece is in a class of its own,” notes the listing, which is held by Frank Nolan of Vanguard Properties.

First up, you’ll have access to a two-car garage. At the entry level, you’ll find a media room with its own outdoor garden. Using the elevator, you can then easily traverse the remaining floors, which are characterized by natural wood flooring and oversized glass windows.

A wall of floor-to-ceiling sliding doors can be found in the primary suite, deepening the connection to the outdoors. You’ll also have access to your own private balcony. Elsewhere, the living room, dining area and kitchen are situated in an open-plan layout. The latter is outfitted with SubZero and Wolf appliances, two grand islands and a terrace. The roof deck, meanwhile, comes with the aforementioned barrel-shaped sauna and its own kitchen.

“I love how this home was designed to take full advantage of the tremendous views of the Bay to the Golden Gate Bridge and beyond,” Nolan tells Mansion Global. “It’s a stunning option for indoor-outdoor living in the heart of the city.”

Click here to see all the photos of this modern San Francisco home.