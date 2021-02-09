Home of the Week: Nestled Above MoMA, This $46 Million Condo Offers 360-Degree Views of Manhattan

The latest condo at 53 West 53 in New York City is a full-floor one with views in every direction, from Central Park to the East River, the Hudson and the downtown city skyline. But it’s not just the outer eye candy that’s a draw for this unit: The stunning furnished and decorated interiors may completely distract you from those incredible views.

Designed by Rebecca Robertson, a former home and decorating editor for Martha Stewart Living and coauthor of Collected: Living With The Things You Love, the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home sprawls across 6,448 square feet. It’s listed for $46,680,000, with the furniture available for an extra fee. Perched on the 65th floor of the residential tower that sits atop New York’s Museum of Modern Art, it’s part of the building designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel, with interiors done by Thierry Despont.

A direct, private and high-speed elevator whisks you to Residence 65 and to the entry hall’s walnut doors, with custom hardware made by E.R. Butler & Co. The hall opens to the expansive living and entertaining space with its floor-to-ceiling windows providing panoramic views of Central Park and the skyline. The 1,400-square-foot living room is anchored by twin 10-foot velvet sofas and a gray marble plinth coffee table. This room, and others, are already hung with artwork—naturally, considering the location. The adjacent dining area includes a pair of pendant “Float” lights hung over an oversize, ebonized table with custom black and cane chairs.

A separate wing opens to a large eat-in-kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry by Molteni, marble countertops, a waterfall marble island and a complete suite of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. It also has its own table that seats eight. The kitchen has multiple exposures as well.

A corner primary bedroom suite maximizes the sights as well, with views to the north, south and west. In the bedroom, Robertson used a grass wallpaper and a vintage teak Sanneman platform bed. A custom teddy-bear boucle sofa and KWID gilt metal Grafton table add comfort and glamour. The glam continues in the walk-in closet and oversized dressing room, with its brass-and-glass display shelving and aqua velvet benches. The primary bathroom is nothing short of a spa-like sanctuary with heated Verona limestone slab floors and feature walls made from Peruvian golden travertine and Noir St. Laurent marble. A Lefroy Brooks cast-iron soaking tub and steam shower round out the usual fixtures. The three additional bedrooms each have their own design character.

The home also includes a massive den with barrel chairs that surround a square travertine table and a sculptural Ethnicraft credenza. Next door is the cozy office that features a silvered-blue textured wallpaper, the perfect backdrop for more art.

Other amenities are taken care of by the building itself, such as a fitness center with lap pool, cold-plunge and hot tubs as well as a regulation-size squash court. A resident-only library, wine-tasting room, screening room and children’s playroom give families the extra spaces they may need. Private storage and wine vaults are also available for a fee. But our favorite bonus is the deeded membership to MoMA that’s included with ownership.