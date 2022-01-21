This $40 Million Montana Estate Has Its Own Fishing Pond and a 4,000-Bottle Wine Cellar

Billionaire and media tycoon Rupert Murdoch is putting roots down in Montana (he dropped $200 million on a ranch property there just last month), so now all eyes are on the Treasure State and its wide-open expanse. Those looking to splurge on real estate in the area are in luck, then, as a home has just come online for a whopping $40 million.

The property is dubbed Aquarius, a moniker inspired by the three-acre pond, which is stocked with trout, and rivers on the grounds. It’s a 23-acre parcel altogether, with other notable landscapes including beach areas, waterfalls and a dock. In other words, if you’re the fishing sort, this will be right up your alley.

In terms of location, it’s situated in Bozeman, a picturesque town in the Rocky Mountains. According to the listing, Aquarius is just four miles from downtown Bozeman’s Main Street, so while it feels suitably private, it’s not too far away from the city.

The main residence is about 22,470 square feet with three levels. Each of the six bedrooms has a deck, so you’ll have views no matter where you stay. The primary suite, meanwhile, has its own seating area, fireplace and spa-like bathroom.

Aquarius can accommodate many different lifestyles, including the equestrian set, as there’s already a barn and paddocks on the grounds. For the oenophile, meanwhile, the wine cellar can hold a whopping 4,000 bottles of vino, which should be enough space for most collections. Other amenities include a home theater and an indoor gym and sports court for those who prefer to work out from home every day.

Finally, the Aquarius name comes full circle with the infinity-edge pool, although, given the colder temps in the area, you likely won’t be able to use it year-round. Interested in snapping up some acres in Montana? Check out more photos of the listing below: