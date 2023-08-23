A Striking Contemporary Villa Overlooking the French Riviera Just Listed for $52 Million

A glass-walled villa dubbed ‘Moonlight’ in the south of France has just hit the market, and this ultra-contemporary slice of paradise along the Côte d’Azur can be yours for a cool €48 million (or roughly $52.1 million). Located in the dreamy fishing village of Villefranche-sur-Mer, which sits 75 miles east of St. Tropez, right in between Nice and Monaco, the estate occupies about an acre of land and comprises a 9,838-square-foot main residence along with a three-bedroom guest house that measures 1,431 square feet.

A sea-view villa in Villefranche-sur-Mer just listed for $52 million. Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty

Benefiting from the site’s elevation, the side-by-side structures are propped up on a hill, where they bask in picturesque views of Cap Ferrat and the glistening Mediterranean Sea below. Completed in 2022, both are distinctly and unapologetically modern but were also designed to complement the surrounding landscape. The bigger of the boxy buildings sports a bright white façade, while the smaller guest dwelling has a bold orange exterior.

Inside, the five-bedroom main house is divided into three levels, each accessible via an elevator in the event the spiral staircase ever proves too challenging. You’ll find a swanky wine cellar with transparent walls, a chef’s kitchen decked out with top-of-the-line appliances, and a free-flowing living and dining area adorned with artsy touches, including colorful prints and a massive sculptural light fixture. Materials such as oak wood, stone, stainless steel, and glossy marble have been incorporated throughout.

The living and dining rooms open up to the outdoors. Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty

The lower level has been transformed into a lavish, spa-like oasis. Think indoor pool for soaking, plus a sauna and a steam room where you can get in a good sweat session. Given the spectacular views, most will want to spend the bulk of their time outdoors. Luckily, retractable glass walls open directly onto the grounds, so you can enjoy the patio or, the real treat, a sparkling 65-foot infinity pool.

Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

