Home of the Week: This $15 Million Penthouse Is the Most Expensive Condo in Washington State

The state of Washington is known for its sprawling waterfront properties with cabin-forward aesthetics, such as this epic $75 million compound on San Juan Island, but don’t discount the many condos that pairs nature and mountain views with cosmopolitan design.

Located in Bellevue, Wash., 10 miles east of Seattle, this $14.8 million penthouse wouldn’t look out of place in New York or Miami. It’s situated within the luxe Bellevue Towers and is currently the most expensive condo in the state of Washington. Overlooking Seattle, the Puget Sound, and the Cascade mountain range—which includes the famous Mt. Rainier—this ultra-luxe penthouse combines the best of Washington’s awe-inspiring nature with high design.

The eat-in kitchen. Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International

There are four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one half bath across the 6,395-square-foot residence, as well as an additional 4,000 square feet of outdoor space via three terraces. One of just three full-floor penthouses in the building, the condo offers the privacy of a mansion with resort-like amenities and a completely turnkey living experience. An elevator opens up directly to the grand marble-covered entryway, which features a dazzling chandelier and a wall of mirrors that make the home look even more spacious. A hallway connects you to the double-height living room wrapped with floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the exquisite views over the water and mountain range.

The bar area. Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International

Two living areas, each with various vantage points, include a couch with a TV area and a multi-person lounge with a full bar and a floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace. Because the home covers the entire floor, it truly feels like a single-family residence. Many of the spaces also connect to the massive outdoor terraces.

Just off the living area is the kitchen, outfitted with a Calacutta marble island and custom contemporary wood cabinetry. The eat-in island with room for up to five transforms the kitchen from a place to prepare meals to a gathering place for friends or family to congregate. Whether you like to entertain or have a tons of relatives, this spacious kitchen is perfect for hosting several people. What’s more, the incredible views from even more windows mean that during the day, the kitchen is flooded with natural light. Eat breakfast or enjoy morning coffee with a view of the sunrise.

One of three terraces. Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International

The primary suite is larger than most people’s apartments and has a sitting area, terrace access, and a designer closet that wouldn’t look out of place in a high-end boutique. There is custom lit-up shelving to display handbags, shoes, jewelry, and clothing. The primary bathroom is covered in marble and mirrors with a dual vanity, a deep soaking tub, terrace access, and a large seating area in the center.

The penthouse also has its own fitness room that, once again, connects to the terrace and even has a mini kitchenette with a fridge. In addition, there’s a well-designed laundry room and an office. The home is listed with Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.

The office space and entertaining area. Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International

Washington is no stranger to luxury homes. Billionaires and other wealthy residents, such as Bill Gates, live in the Seattle area. In fact, Bruce McCaw, brother of billionaire Craig McCaw, listed his home for $85 million last year, which was one of the most expensive homes in the Seattle area. Don’t let the rain deter you—Washington offers plenty of outdoor pursuits, including lake activities, hiking in the mountains, boating, fishing, and so much more.

Click here for more photos of the penthouse at Bellevue Towers.