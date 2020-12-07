Quantcast
Home Tours: This $38 Million Manse Is the Most Expensive Home in LA’s Glitziest Suburb

You can golf and shoot hoops without even leaving the premises.

California, Calabasas, Real Estate, Mansion Douglas Friedman

When it comes to tony neighborhoods in the LA suburbs, Calabasas is among the first that comes to mind. The quiet suburban enclave is close enough to the action of downtown LA and Hollywood, but far enough away to feel suitably private. Hence why so many celebs have moved in recently—famous residents include the Kardashians, Drake, Justin Bieber and many others. Now’s your chance to move in—into the most expensive home on the market in the area: a sprawling, 22,000-square-foot home that’s currently listed for $38 million.

The home was designed by Mike Palumbo and is an homage to Italian design. The furniture includes selects from B&B Italia, Molteni, Minotti and Fendi Casa; the marble is all imported from Italy; and the kitchens—there are three—are decked out with cabinetry by Poliform and Antonio Lupe.

California, Calabasas, Real Estate, Mansion

The living room.  Douglas Friedman

It’s not just for interior design nuts, either—the Prado de la Felicidad address has pretty much all the amenities luxury buyers have come to expect from the area as well. On the lower level there’s a 14-seat theater—complete with a concession stand area—a massage room with a steam shower and dry sauna and a fitness studio with top-notch equipment. The place also comes equipped with a Crestron home automation system.

The kitchen.  Douglas Friedman

Outside, the garage holds 10 cars and a guesthouse ups the property’s total bedroom count to eight. The putting green has a sand trap area and a half-court basketball court will get the heart pumping.

California, Calabasas, Real Estate, Mansion

The dining room.  Douglas Friedman

You’ll have plenty of room for outdoor entertaining, too, as there’s a large sunken fire pit area with a built-in sound system and a weatherproof TV on site.

And if it sells for anywhere close to asking, you’ll be able to say that you live in the most expensive home ever sold in Calabasas. For the moment at least.

Check out more of the Calabasas manse, below:

California, Calabasas, Real Estate, Mansion

The home office.  Douglas Friedman

California, Calabasas, Real Estate, Mansion

One of the bedrooms.  Douglas Friedman

California, Calabasas, Real Estate, Mansion

The outdoor basketball court.  Douglas Friedman

Real Estate, California, Mansion

The movie theater.  Douglas Friedman

