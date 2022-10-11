The UK’s Most Expensive Home, a 45-Room, 7-Story Mega-Mansion, Just Listed $221 Million

The most expensive home in Britain is back on the market after a record-breaking sale nearly three years prior. And the asking price? Still in the nine figures.

The Knightsbridge property at 2-8a Rutland Gate made headlines in 2020 when it sold for a whopping $232 million, making it the priciest real estate transaction in the UK. Now, the stately residence is being listed again—this time, for just over $221 million, according to The Guardian. Surely, its next buyer will need some super-deep pockets and since the pad has fallen into disrepair, a deep love for restoring historic dwellings.

Originally, the 62,000-square-foot structure was constructed as four separate homes during the 1830s. It was later converted into a gigantic, single-family mega-mansion over a century later in the 1980s for the former Prime Minister of Lebanon. As for what’s inside, think an indoor swimming pool, underground parking garage and enough elevators to make a five-star hotel jealous. In total, there are a generous 45 rooms spread across seven stories. And as you might’ve surmised with a property of this stature, elaborate decorative detailing—including gold leaf accents and ornate molding—abounds throughout.

A record-breaking home in the UK just relisted for $221 million Dan Kitwood/Getty Image

In January 2020, the palace overlooking Hyde Park was reported to be bought by Chinese billionaire, Cheung Chung-Kiu, who acquired the massive manse from Saudi Arabian crown prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz. However, the Financial Times found that Hui Ka Yan, founder of Evergrande, is 2-8a Rutland’s true and current owner. Presently, permits to renovate the abode have been approved by the local city council, however, the amount of work that’s been done is unknown. The plans included repairs to the exterior, improvements to the layout, remodeling of the fourth and third floors and extending the basement to accommodate more cars.

As for those with the resources to see these renovations through, a source tells The Guardian that “Middle Eastern royal families and super-rich American investors” are among the prospective buyers.

Stay tuned.