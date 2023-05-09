This $60 Million French Chateau-Style Estate in Dallas Is Now the Most Expensive Home in Texas

Crespi Estate might not be the biggest home in Texas, but it’s got the largest price tag.

The French chateau in Dallas is on the market for a whopping $60 million, making it the most expensive property currently for sale in the Lone Star State, according to the New York Post. The limestone mansion sits on 15 acres and measures some 27,000 square feet. In addition, the estate is equipped with a two-story guest house and a recreation complex of nearly 5,000 square feet. That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to amenities, too.

Crespi Estate is full of charming period features. Stephen Reed Photography

Named after its original Italian count owner, the residence was built in 1938 and later renovated in the ‘90s. Inside, you’ll find soaring 14-foot ceilings on the first and second floors. There are also a ton of charming period details throughout, including Venetian plaster walls, antique wooden floors, and a paneled library. One of the home’s most notable features is a custom Swarovski mantle fireplace, which is at once cozy and chic.

Elsewhere, you’ll find more modern conveniences, including a gym that’s decked out with a cryotherapy room, massage room, and steam room. In the basement, there’s also a sensory deprivation tank, multiple wine rooms, and a swanky movie theater. Upstairs, the 3,000-square-foot primary suite steals the show with an idyllic outdoor terrace and dual bathrooms.

The Dallas mansion was built 85 years ago but was renovated in the 1990s. Stephen Reed Photography

Altogether, the compound comprises 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. Don’t worry, the perks keep on coming. Outside, there’s a tennis court, a country club-size swimming pool, and plenty of walking trails. If you’ve got a chopper, there’s a heliport, too.

“This is the most important home of its era built anywhere in the country,” Richard Brettell, former director of the Dallas Museum of Art, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Michelene Galbraith and Kyle Crews of Allie Beth Allman & Associates hold the listing together.

