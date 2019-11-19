California Is Home to 91 of America’s Most Expensive Zip Codes—See the Complete List Here

In a country of million-dollar listings, California still reigns supreme. According to real estate data provider PropertyShark, the state claimed six of the 10 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. in 2019 and was challenged only by New York and Massachusetts in this upper tier. Among the full list of 125 zip codes, the Golden State occupied a whopping 91 spots.

PropertyShark’s annual study ranks areas based on the median price of their year-to-date residential sales. Typically this is trimmed to 100—but, because so many were tied, there are 125 featured this time around.

Of the upper tier, Atherton’s 94027 took the number one slot, with a median sales price of $7.05 million. The result comes as no surprise—the area snagged the same spot last year and the year before that—and the residency of wealthy tech giants such as Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison promise to keep the affluent enclave ticking. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen even listed the $41 million mansion he owns there, seen above, just last month.

Other California entries in the top 10 were Santa Monica (90402), Beverly Hills (90210), Palo Alto (94301), Los Altos (94022) and Ross (94957). Sagaponack, New York (11962) held on to its second-place spot from last year, with a median price of $5.5 million. New York City (10007) clocked in at number five, while Boston (02199) claimed the number six spot.

This lack of geographic diversity persists throughout the 125 entries, with only 11 states represented in total. New York state comes second to California in terms of expensive zip code volume, followed by a tie between Massachusetts and Connecticut. But San Francisco alone contributes 13 zip codes to the list—the highest number of any city—and dwarfing the New England states’ three affluent zip codes each.

Other interesting takeaways include Brooklyn’s first-ever crack at the list, with the 11231 zip code of Red Hook and Carroll Gardens achieving a median sales price of $1.45 million, sliding into 95th place alongside the Upper West Side’s 10024. The move marks a significant moment for the borough, as it stakes its claim among NYC’s elite—not to mention competitive—real estate markets.

But while the little victories are there, there’s no denying the Golden State’s dominance in this fight. California dreamin’, indeed.