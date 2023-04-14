These Are the Most Popular Neighborhoods in America, According to a New Study

The most popular neighborhood in the U.S. might surprise you.

According to a new study of Zillow data, Northeast Dallas is racking up the most daily views on the real-estate site, The New York Times reported on Thursday. Every day, the neighborhood is visited virtually 36,113 times.

The report was compiled by HouseFresh, which looked at the average daily search traffic for more than 108,000 Zillow listings in the 100 largest U.S. metro areas as of October 25, 2022. Initially, the company was trying to compare air quality with real-estate preferences (HouseFresh works with air purifiers, humidifiers, and dehumidifiers), but the data on that relationship were inconclusive. As such, it was left with a ranking of the least to most popular areas in the country.

Northeast Dallas coming out on top suggests that many people visit Zillow to find real estate they might actually buy. The neighborhood has a median home value of $425,393, just about $100,000 over the national average. But the rest of the data hint that people also enjoy scrolling Zillow as a pastime, to admire—or make fun of—homes they’ll probably never buy. The Hollywood Hills, for example, came in as the second-most-popular neighborhood. There, homes cost an average of about $2 million.

In all, the top 10 was dominated by different parts of Phoenix, which took third place (Camelback East), sixth (North Mountain), and tenth (Deer Valley). Expanding to the top 20, both California and Texas made a strong showing with four neighborhoods apiece, while New York was represented by only the Upper West Side and the Upper East Side.

A few less obvious cities cracked the top 20, as well, lying outside the most populous states and the large metro areas you might expect. The Elkhorn neighborhood of Omaha, Nebraska, ranked at No. 8, with 20,519 daily views, while Chevy Chase–Ashland Park in Lexington, Kentucky, came in at No. 16, with 16,952. These places likely fall into the same bucket as Northwest Dallas, representing neighborhoods that people are truly interested in moving to.

Word to the wise: Given how competitive the housing market has been over the past few years, those seeking to relocate might be better off looking slightly farther down the list.