Moving Time? You Can Now Live Inside a $6 Million Clocktower Penthouse in San Francisco

For those who say you can’t buy time, a San Francisco clocktower penthouse begs to differ.

Situated in the heart of the city’s South Beach neighborhood, the four-story, 3,000-square-foot apartment was originally constructed in 1907. Back in its heyday, the home was part of a lithography company’s headquarters—the largest on the West Coast at the time. The unit was built as an artist’s studio of sorts, where designers could go to complete projects in privacy, and with an abundance of natural light. Now a landmark, the clocktower penthouse has just been re-listed for $6 million.

Today, the space looks a bit different: Residents enjoy exclusive stairway access to the clocktower itself. There, the clock faces catch the daylight, and offer spectacular views of both the bay and downtown.

Inside, the living room and dining room—which both occupy the main level—feature original brick and concrete walls and exposed structural beams, creating an industrial aesthetic that harkens back to the tower’s origins. The master bedroom, a suite all to its own on the same floor, features a spa bath and a slightly more modern, neutral aesthetic. The nearby second bedroom has its own en-suite bath.

A library and kitchen also occupy this floor, but the showstopper has to be the spectacular, 1,300-square-foot, wraparound deck, which serves up panoramic views of the city.

Upstairs, the second floor serves as an office space, and the third floor as a game room. The fourth level houses the penthouse’s crown jewel, the “Clock Room,” where you can get up close and personal with the landmark, and observe just what’s made it—wait for it—tick for all these years.

Snap it up before the hands strike midnight, though—we suspect this one won’t be on the market for long. Rob Levy and Eric Turner of Compass hold the listing.

