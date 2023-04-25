Legendary Music Producer L.A. Reid Just Listed His Artsy Bel-Air Home for $21.5 Million

When famed music producer L.A. Reid and his wife, designer Erica Reid, first saw this Bel-Air property, they fell in love with the view of the canyons, which can be seen from nearly every room in the house. Now, they’re listing their prized abode for a cool $21.5 million.

Located on Bel Air Road in the tony Los Angeles enclave, the home features a private gated driveway lined, with hedges that make the property feel like a secluded oasis—another aspect the Reid family loved. The 11,246-square-foot manse has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, plus open-plan living areas that connect seamlessly to the resort-like backyard through sliding glass doors. The residence’s contemporary architectural style and interior design, both airy and bright, pair well with that spacious floor plan, and the floor-to-ceiling windows flood the home with natural light.

The spacious living room. Christopher Amitrano

“It was all about the positive energy,” said Erica, who lived in the property with her husband for just a few years. “Upon walking into this beautiful and very rare home, the view immediately pulled us in. Captivating beyond words. We saw many homes, but none as magical as this and with the support of such an alluring backdrop.”

What’s so striking about the residence is the harmonious, functional atmosphere, which touts an exquisite attention to detail. Each space beckons you to enjoy its features: Take the living room, for example, with its gorgeous floor-to-ceiling fireplace that strategically separates the living areas. A gorgeous floating staircase, meanwhile, is equipped with a glass railing that looks like a sculpture. The living space also includes plenty of room for both small- and large-scale wall art, ideal if you have an impressive collection of your own.

The dining room. Christopher Amitrano

“The design component we are most proud of is the idea of taking a contemporary space and giving it a chic-yet-relaxed and lived-in look and ambience,” she said. “We not only created a look but a home.”

Even the kitchen is worth noting: It’s a spacious chef’s paradise with an oversized island, slab natural stone countertops, and custom natural wood cabinetry. Elsewhere, you’ll find amenities such as a large pool in the backyard that seems to extend right into the canyon views and a lush outdoor area with mature landscaping and space to lounge and dine. There is also a wellness-focused bathroom with a walk-in infrared sauna, a red light therapy machine, a large bathtub, and a steam shower that overlooks the outdoor landscape. Inside, the homeowners designed a sumptuous home theater that’s inspired by their favorite hotel in the City of Lights.

“We have lived in our home for only a few years,” Erica said. “Very little renovation was needed. However, we did add a home theater inspired by the interior of Hôtel Costes in Paris. It’s sultry and a real mood with Art Deco decor.”

The home theater and bar. Christopher Amitrano

The home’s playful and artistic flair is thanks to Erica, designer and founder of Nécessité, a shop and digital platform for healthy living. She’s known by many—including famous friends Mary J. Blige and Oprah—for her warm and inviting aesthetic through her interior style. While the furniture isn’t included in the listing price, the Reids are open to selling their items with the home minus a few special possessions. Some of the manse’s pieces are from midcentury-modern designers Vladimir Kagan and Christian Liaigre.

Tomer Fridman of Compass holds the listing.

Check out more photos of L.A. and Erica Reid’s home below:

The pool. Christopher Amitrano

The bar. Christopher Amitrano

The large chef’s kitchen. Christopher Amitrano

The backyard with canyon views. Christopher Amitrano

The outdoor dining and seating area. Christopher Amitrano