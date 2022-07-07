Forget Cellars. This $20 Million Napa Valley Estate Comes With a 2,000-Bottle Wine Library.

Attention all oenophiles!

A newly listed Napa Valley estate is here to make a stunning new home for your wine collection—and you, too.

Befitting a wine lover’s paradise, the property is set in perhaps one of the most coveted wine-producing regions in the country, with more than 400 wineries nearby. Beyond that, the home, which is asking $19.9 million, offers something even better than your standard luxury wine cellar: It comes with a 2,000-bottle wine library with separate temperature-controlled areas for both white and red wines.

The library is nestled inside the modern 8,837-square-foot home, which uses glass, steel beams and hand-hewn limestone to stunning effect. The huge custom windows offer breathtaking views of the valley below and the Mayacamas Mountains in the distance. The home has three bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths, with two additional offices that can be converted into bedrooms. The primary suite takes up an entire wing of the property, and encompasses dual closets and a gym/yoga room, among other amenities. Elsewhere, you can enjoy a relaxing spa experience in the massage room or invite friends over to watch a movie in the acoustically designed media room.

Outside, on the more than 40 acres of land, there’s a combination of natural woodland and lush landscaping, including a courtyard with a granite water feature and one-million-year-old “earth pearls.” For entertaining purposes, there’s an infinity pool and outdoor kitchen complete with a pizza oven. And if your guests are spending the night, they’ll be able to stay in the two-suite apartment with a private living room, gourmet kitchen, wraparound deck and bocce court.

The estate takes design cues from its surroundings, as well as its more practical elements. There are more than 190 solar panels and two wells on the grounds, one for drinking and one for irrigation. A vegetable garden, meanwhile, is located near the guest house, while other green spaces across the property produce fruits, nuts and flowers.

The home, which is being sold furnished, is being listed by Cyd Greer. Bidding opens July 26 at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

