Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line Fame Has a Treehouse Recording Studio on His Nashville Estate

Homes serve as a reflection of the people who live there, so it’s no wonder that Nashville musician Brian Kelley—best known as one-half of the country music duo Florida Georgia Line—has a 70-acre Music City estate with a treehouse recording studio. The cozy, two-story retreat, which is accessible from the main house by a 30-foot sky bridge, was built by Pete Nelson, host of the Animal Planet TV show Treehouse Masters. In addition to the recording studio and vocals booth, it features a sleeping loft with a circular bed that sits on a custom-made whiskey barrel frame.

And while it may be hard for budding musicians (and kids at heart) to tear themselves away from the treehouse, there are plenty of other buildings to explore on the gated, mountainside retreat. Designed by Alabama architect Bobby McAlpine, the 3,981-square-foot main home has beamed ceilings and huge glass doors that open onto an expansive patio with wooden porch swings. You can practice your budding southern hospitality at the Party Barn, which has a custom bar, ping-pong table, loft, and triple garage-style doors that give stunning views of the surrounding woodlands. The exterior design was the work of acclaimed Nashville architects Pfeffer Torode. For more intimate partying, the 300-foot Saloon has just enough space for a simple wooden bar, a few bar stools, and a small table.

If you’re looking for more active outdoor pursuits, the heavily wooded property is crisscrossed with hiking and riding trails that lead to a number of spectacular scenic lookouts. And, since the property is just 20 minutes from Nashville, you can break out your boots for a night of Honky-tonk on Broadway or opt for some southern-style comfort food .

The Bodden Sisters of EXIT Realty Music City are representing the property. It has been listed for $6.24 million.