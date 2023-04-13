This $3 Million Nashville Penthouse Will Make You Neighbors With Taylor Swift

It’s been almost two decades since Taylor Swift first moved to Nashville. Now, there’s a blank space across the hall from her Music Row condo.

A stylish, two-story penthouse in the same Midtown tower that T-Swift calls home has just come onto the market—and for $2.9 million, you could be the pop star’s newest neighbor. The 2,973-square-foot aerie comprises two bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. According to the listing, it also sports an office that could be converted into a third sleeping chamber. Since the apartment was built in 2008, the unit has undergone a seriously modern renovation with new lighting, fresh paint, and additional closet space. Throughout the swanky abode, there are hardwood floors, granite countertops, and soaring floor-to-ceiling windows that offer up sprawling views of the city. Of course, you could also take in the sights from your private balcony.

A two-story Nashville penthouse across the hall from Taylor Swift just listed for $2.9 million Courtesy of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

Swift originally bought her industrial-style condo at the 18-story complex, The Adelicia, back in 2009. At the time, the 12-time Grammy winner splashed out $2 million for the 3,240-square-foot spread. The high-rise itself has 186 total units and a ton of amenities for its residents. For starters, there’s an Olympic-size lap pool that comes with its own private lounge where you can watch TV or order food from the catering kitchen. The building is also decked out with a five-level parking garage and a 3,000-square-foot fitness center with an on-site personal trainer and yoga room. Elsewhere, the 20,000-square-foot Adelicia Park is an idyllic escape complete with lush gardens, patios, and a reflecting pond.

The unit at The Adelicia underwent a total renovation in 2019 Courtesy of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

Since Swift made her foray into real estate, she’s amassed quite the portfolio. In fact, all of her properties put together are estimated to be worth a whopping $150 million. A few of Swift’s most notable homes include two adjacent Tribeca penthouses, the Samuel Goldwyn Estate in Beverly Hills, and a beachfront mansion in Rhode Island. Most recently, she snapped up a six-bedroom London townhouse. The pad was supposed to be shared with rumored ex Joe Alwyn, but it looks like she might have the place all to herself now.

Jenny Telwar with Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

