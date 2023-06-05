Inside a Bonkers $15 Million Las Vegas Mansion That’s Carved Right Into the Side of a Mountain

Casinos and bright lights are great and all, but if you’re looking for peace and quiet—plus spectacular desert views—you can’t beat this Las Vegas mountain mansion.

Located off the Strip in Henderson’s ultra-exclusive Ascaya community, a custom-built house carved right into Nevada’s McCullough Range has hit the market for $15 million. The architectural marvel was brought to life by Luxus Design Build and even took home the award for New American Home 2023. Mass Beverly in Los Angeles was brought in to stage the place from top-to-bottom so yes, all of the carefully curated furnishings inside are yours to keep. Except for the art, that is. Of course, houses this beautiful can be sustainable, too. In fact, the net-zero residence is LEED-certified and solar panels help carry out the eco-friendly theme.

A net-zero home built into the McCullough Mountain Range in Las Vegas just listed for $15 million Will Edwards

Measuring 8,211 square feet, the two-story estate has five bedrooms and seven baths. Naturally, there’s no shortage of outdoor space, either. There are two pools, a spa, a four-car garage, and dual alfresco kitchens that all have commanding vistas of the nearby canyons. Granted, the boundaries between the interior and exterior are purposefully blurred on the main level so that there’s a sense of harmony between the two.

The LEED-certified home in Ascaya has views of the Strip and the surrounding desert Will Edwards

Once you’re actually inside the abode, the design feels super sleek and modern—which makes sense considering the smart home is fully tricked out with an automation system. Given the open floorplan, the living room and dining area all flow into one another. Elsewhere, you’ll find a glassy home office and a 452-bottle wine wall. Before we get to the primary bedroom, let’s just say the suite is insanely epic. For starters, it comes complete with its own sitting room and kitchen area. Did we mention it also has its own infrared sauna? All that’s missing is, well, nothing.

The Agency’s Melissa Tomastik and Kylie Lum hold the listing together.

Click here to see all the photos of 19 Rockstream Drive.