This New Jersey Mansion Is Wrapped in Rolls of Hermès Wallpaper. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.4 Million

In New Jersey, a French Colonial-style mansion with a passion for high fashion has hit the market. Listed for just shy of $5.5 million, the two-acre property in Old Tappan belongs to Jane Angert, founder of JaneFinds, a leading curator and collector of Birkin handbags. If the lakefront home reaches its asking price, the deal will go down as one of the most expensive real estate transactions in the town’s history.

When it came to the décor, Angert’s affinity for the French luxury brand couldn’t be ignored. And, while bold wallpaper patterns don’t suit everyone’s tastes, at least in this case, they’re designer. Indeed, Angert opted to wrap numerous rooms throughout the 10,000-square-foot residence in lavish Hermès wallpaper, which at the time cost anywhere from $300 to $500 a roll. “I love Hermès. I’m a huge collector myself. I love the prints, the quality, the color,” she told The Wall Street Journal, the first to report the listing.

A mansion in wrapped in Hermès wallpaper hits the market for $5.4 million DroneHub

In her office, Angert opted for white wallpaper with a black-and-silver link design, while the ceiling of the dining room is decked out with splashes of navy blue and white. Elsewhere, the six-bedroom, eight-bath abode holds a loft apartment, which is kitted out in a black-and-white horse pattern. In addition to a bounty of fancy wall coverings, the palatial pad is equipped with all kinds of custom, designer furniture from Roche Bobois and Poliform, to name a few. If you like what you see, the price for the furnishings is negotiable.

The property features an additional loft apartment DroneHub

Angert and her husband originally scooped up the sprawling spread back in 2014 for a cool $1.4 million and spent even more building their dream dwelling to their exact standards. Today, it comprises a three-car garage, a massive 40-foot gunite swimming pool, a cozy fire pit, and an alfresco dining area. Per the WSJ, the two are parting ways with the Garden State mansion now that they’re empty nesters. It’s on to a new chapter.

Victoria and Atillio Adamo of The Adamo Group hold the listing together.

