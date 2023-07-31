This $17.5 Million New Jersey Mansion Has a 20,000-Gallon Aquarium and 200 Feet of Private Waterfront

Why vacation on the Italian Riviera when you can own a Mediterranean-style, resort-like home just 30 minutes from Manhattan?

Villa Paradiso in Rumson, New Jersey is listed for $17.5 million and located directly on the Navesink River. The home sits behind private gates and has a lengthy landscaped driveway that leads to a motor court and garage, which is fronted by a hotel-like covered drive-through area. Situated on just under three acres, the custom-built 17,425-square-foot mansion has 26 rooms, including six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It’s built and designed using the finest materials, like Venetian plaster, Jerusalem stone, Italian granite, Ludowici clay roof tiles, and copper gutters.

The driveway leading to the home. Nest Seekers International

Guests are welcomed in via a dramatic foyer, which leads to several open-plan living spaces. Arched windows and doors flood the entire home with natural light and look out onto the lavish landscaping, backyard, and the river. The home’s main floor has a grand library, a guest suite, and the 18-person dining room perfect for elegant dinner parties. There’s also a custom Italian kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, a butler’s pantry, breakfast nook, and a family room with wood beams and a gas fireplace. The entire main floor has a wraparound terrace with a grand staircase that accesses the backyard amenities.

The second floor can be accessed via a grand curved mahogany staircase or via the home’s elevator. The primary bedroom is located on this floor with its own private wing. It has a terrace facing the water, a gym, spacious bedroom, and a spa-like bathroom. On the other side of the home are three en suite bedrooms with private balconies.

The resort-style backyard has a large pool deck, pool, and spa overlooking the river. Nest Seekers International

The lower entertainment level is like you’ve been transported to Las Vegas, complete with over-the-top amenities like a movie theater, 1,500-bottle wine cellar, Italian-style tasting room, and a custom nautilus bar. There’s also a billiard and recreation area with a ceiling that opens—the ultimate party trick when hosting your closest family and friends. There’s a massive 20,000-gallon native saltwater aquarium fit for a museum, and a fireplace with a living area. This level has direct access to the sprawling pool terrace as well. There’s also a second kitchen, private guest apartment, and seven fireplaces in total. Technology includes Lutron lighting, Sonos sound systems, radiant heated floors, and a Crestron automation system. There’s also two separate two-car garages, a greenhouse, and a fish pond.

Nest Seekers International

The backyard mimics a five-star resort with a significant pool and hot tub, custom covered outdoor kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven, and ample lawn space. There’s also 200 feet of water frontage with a brand-new 75-foot EPA dock. It’s a 30-minute boat ride from Manhattan for those who seek a convenient New York City fix. Take a brief trip to the city for lunch or dinner before retreating back to your private oasis.

This is the first time the home has been listed on the market, and it was built by the current owners. It is co-listed by Marc Brenner, Matthew Gray, and Christen Sachs of Nest Seekers International.

Click here for more photos of Villa Paradiso.