Inside an $8 Million Modern Mansion Built on 65 Acres of the English Countryside

Always wanted a home on the verdant English countryside, but don’t like old-timey cottages and manors? A newly listed mansion in North Yorkshire may be what you’re looking for.

The Valley Farm Estate just hit the market for a cool $8 million. The home, a collaboration between the undisclosed former owner and award-winning architect Mark Bramhall, was designed to create a sense of serenity in the valley—with a decidedly modern touch. Formerly known as the Gil Farm, the estate is surrounded by 65 acres of woodlands, lakes and wildlife, with the nearby North York Moors National Park. But you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for a home straight out of LA.

First off, it’s a contemporary structure through and through—think angular lines and wooden accents set against a slightly industrial backdrop. The 11-bedroom home comes with a main residence that houses six rooms, an interconnecting self-contained apartment with three bedrooms and another, separate building with additional bedrooms. The space was clearly designed to showcase the surrounding landscape: Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure views of the outdoors from just about every room, not to mention an abundance of natural light.

Living area. Savills

The surrounding environment isn’t just here for looks, either. The mansion uses spring water from the area and a biomass boiler to heat the home. While the property has a generator, prospective buyers can choose to add solar panels so that it can go 100 percent off grid, if desired.

There’s no shortage of space inside—the interior spans over 16,000 square feet and two floors. Other perks include a stunning indoor pool, a gym, multiple reception rooms for guests and a wine room to store your favorite vintages.

“This is truly a remarkable property, whilst it is strikingly modern in design, it lends itself to a comfortable home in the finest tradition of a country house,” says property agent Lindsay Cuthill on the listing page.

There’s still time to place your offer, so that dream English country retreat can become a reality.

Click here to see Valley Farm Estates in photos.